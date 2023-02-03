When They Finally Ask...: Swiggy Shares Hilarious Meme On Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer. Fans REACT

Bigg Boss 16 update: Swiggy shared a hilarious meme featuring Sumbul Touqeer on its official Twitter handle and it garnered a massive reaction on the internet. Here;s what the food delivery platform posted!

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer has been hogging all the limelight ever since she made her grand entry in Salman Khan's reality show. After winning hearts with her power-packed performance in Imlie, the actress made a mark in Bigg Boss 16 house. While her naysayers questioned her game plan, the fans loved the way she behaved and conducted herself in the show. At a time when other contestants shouted at the top of their voices and engaged in fights, Sumbul refrained for lashing out at others.

Be it her friendship with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare or tiffs with Tina Datta-Archana Gautam, the Imlie actress has remained in headlines for different reasons. On Friday (February 3), the official Twitter handle of Swiggy shared a cheeky post, leaving the fans in splits.

The food delivery platform posted a hilarious meme on Sumbul Touqeer Khan and it captured the attention of the Twitterati. Wondering what it shared on Twitter? Grab a bowl of popcorn and read on to know.

Karan Johar, who host the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, grilled Shiv Thakare and asked him about not confronting Sumbul Touqeer despite having differences with her. The filmmaker questioned the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner for not raising the issue with Sumbul and instead talking behind her back.

Sumbul Touqeer, who took a stand for her friends during the torture task and slammed Archana Gautam, received praises from celebs like Kamya Panjabi on social media. KJo also questioned Archana for her antics during the task, asking if she did things because of rivalry.

