When They Finally Ask...: Swiggy Shares Hilarious Meme On Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer. Fans REACT

Bigg
Boss
16:
Sumbul
Touqeer
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
she
made
her
grand
entry
in
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
After
winning
hearts
with
her
power-packed
performance
in
Imlie,
the
actress
made
a
mark
in
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
While
her
naysayers
questioned
her
game
plan,
the
fans
loved
the
way
she
behaved
and
conducted
herself
in
the
show.
At
a
time
when
other
contestants
shouted
at
the
top
of
their
voices
and
engaged
in
fights,
Sumbul
refrained
for
lashing
out
at
others.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
MEME
ON
SUMBUL
TOUQEER
GOES
VIRAL
Be
it
her
friendship
with
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
MC
Stan
and
Shiv
Thakare
or
tiffs
with
Tina
Datta-Archana
Gautam,
the
Imlie
actress
has
remained
in
headlines
for
different
reasons.
On
Friday
(February
3),
the
official
Twitter
handle
of
Swiggy
shared
a
cheeky
post,
leaving
the
fans
in
splits.
The
food
delivery
platform
posted
a
hilarious
meme
on
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
it
captured
the
attention
of
the
Twitterati.
Wondering
what
it
shared
on
Twitter?
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
read
on
to
know.
BIGG
BOSS
16
WEEKEND
KA
VAAR
Karan
Johar,
who
host
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode,
grilled
Shiv
Thakare
and
asked
him
about
not
confronting
Sumbul
Touqeer
despite
having
differences
with
her.
The
filmmaker
questioned
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
winner
for
not
raising
the
issue
with
Sumbul
and
instead
talking
behind
her
back.
Sumbul
Touqeer,
who
took
a
stand
for
her
friends
during
the
torture
task
and
slammed
Archana
Gautam,
received
praises
from
celebs
like
Kamya
Panjabi
on
social
media.
KJo
also
questioned
Archana
for
her
antics
during
the
task,
asking
if
she
did
things
because
of
rivalry.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
the
funny
meme
featuring
Sumbul
Touqeer?
