Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Tina Datta Or Sreejita De To Get Evicted From Salman Khan's Show, Says Sajid Khan

Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination:
All
eyes
are
on
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
as
viewers
are
waiting
to
know
which
contestant
will
get
evicted
this
week.
After
Vikas
Manaktala's
eviction,
fans
are
keen
to
see
which
housemate's
journey
will
end
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
While
TV
buffs
are
still
talking
about
the
eviction
process,
Sajid
Khan
has
once
again
predicted
who
will
leave
the
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
Bollywood
filmmaker,
while
speaking
with
his
'mandali
members',
spoke
the
Bigg
Boss
16
eviction
and
shared
that
one
of
the
two
contestants
would
get
eliminated
from
the
show
this
week.
You
will
be
surprised
to
know
what
he
said.
What
Sajid
Khan
Said
About
Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination?
Sajid
Khan,
who
has
considers
himself
the
'mastermind'
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
shared
his
prediction
about
the
eviction
in
the
show.
He
claimed
that
Tina
Datta
or
Sreejita
De
would
get
eliminated
from
the
BB
16
house
due
to
lack
of
votes.
His
explanation
left
everyone
surprised
as
the
Housefull
director
said
that
Priyanka
Choudhary
to
trying
to
come
closer
to
the
mandali
as
she
knew
one
of
the
two
would
get
out
of
the
show.
"Priyanka
Choudhary
ko
mandali
mein
aana
hai,
kyuki
usko
pata
hain
Tina
ya
Sreejita
mein
se
koi
ek
jayega,
isliye
wo
apne
sath
ache
se
horahi
hain," Sajid
Khan
said.
Sajid
Khan
Believes
Priyanka
Choudhary
Wants
To
Join
Mandali
Sajid
openly
told
other
housemates
that
Priyanka
Choudhary
is
only
interested
in
joining
the
mandali
as
she
knows
one
of
her
friends
would
get
eliminated
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar.
He
passed
a
remark,
taking
a
dig
at
Priyanka,
with
whom
he
was
engaged
in
a
war
of
words
when
he
was
the
supervisor
of
the
captaincy
task.
When
Priyanka
Choudhary
Lashed
Out
At
Sajid
Khan
While
Sajid
Khan
showed
biasness
towards
his
favourite
contestants,
Priyanka
Choudhary
called
him
out
during
the
captaincy
task.
The
actress
received
support
from
Tina
Datta,
who
also
slammed
the
filmmaker
for
being
biased
and
helping
Abdu
Rozik
in
becoming
the
new
captain
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Earlier,
Sajid
Khan
claimed
that
Priyanka
hated
her
as
she
knew
Ankit
Gupta
shared
a
few
secrets
with
him
when
he
was
a
part
of
the
show.
Do
you
think
that
Sajid
Khan
is
getting
overconfident
and
Salman
Khan
needs
to
show
him
the
mirror
of
truth?
Do
share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
