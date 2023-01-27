Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Shalin, Tina; THIS Contestant To Get Eliminated Tomorrow?

Bigg
Boss
16
has
been
hogging
the
limelight
with
its
continuous
twists
and
turns.
And
with
the
grand
finale
inching
closer,
the
contestants
are
making
sure
to
become
the
finalists
on
the
popular
reality
show.
However,
the
eliminations
this
week
is
likely
to
change
the
game
in
the
house.
For
the
uninitiated,
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Tina
Datta,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Shiv
Thakare
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week.
Needless
to
say,
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
be
walking
out
of
the
house
this
weekend.
While
it
is
a
tough
fight
to
survive
this
week,
Filmibeat
conducted
a
poll
to
know
about
the
audience's
viewpoint
about
who
should
be
evicted
from
the
show.
As
per
the
poll
results,
it
was
a
close
call
between
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot.
However,
the
poll
results
suggested
that
Tina
Datta
is
likely
to
be
evicted
from
Bigg
Boss
16
during
the
weekend.
Yes!
Tina
Datta
got
34.5%
votes
while
Shalin
got
33.4%
votes.
Although
an
official
announcement
about
the
elimination
is
yet
to
be
made,
it
is
evident
that
the
audience
wants
Tina
Datta
out
of
the
game.
Well,
if
the
report
turned
out
to
be
true,
it
will
be
a
heartbreaking
moment
for
Priyanka
given
their
bond
in
the
house.
Meanwhile,
Tina
Datta
has
been
making
the
headlines
as
she
will
be
on
host
Farah
Khan's
radar
during
the
Shukravaar
Ka
Vaar.
As
per
the
promo,
Farah,
who
has
replaced
Salman
Khan
for
this
week,
will
be
seen
grilling
Tina
and
Priyanka
for
allegedly
bullying
Shalin
over
his
mental
health
throughout
the
week.
Farah
even
stated
that
"Priyanka
and
Tina's
behaviour
was
disgusting".
The
promo
also
suggested
that
Farah
also
schooled
Tina
on
her
attitude
issues
and
while
Tina
was
seen
arguing
with
the
filmmaker,
the
latter
walked
out
over
her.