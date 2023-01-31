Bigg Boss 16: THIS Evicted Contestant To Feature In Sajid Khan’s Next Film? Here’s What We Know

Salman
Khan's
Bigg
Boss
16,
which
premiered
on
Colors
TV
in
October
2022,
is
currently
in
its
last
leg.
The
controversial
reality
show
is
just
two
weeks
away
from
the
grand
finale
and
saw
shocking
evictions
of
several
popular
contestants
in
the
last
few
weeks.
Earlier
this
month,
two
prominent
members
of
Shiv
Thakare
and
his
mandali,
Sajid
Khan
and
Abdu
Rozik
left
the
Bigg
Boss
house
due
to
professional
commitments.
Ever
since
then,
their
fans
are
missing
them.
For
the
unversed,
Sajid
Khan
is
currently
busy
with
his
next
directorial
venture.
Titled
100%,
the
film
features
John
Abraham,
Riteish
Deshmukh,
Nora
Fatehi,
and
Shehnaaz
Kaur
Gill
in
the
lead
roles.
While
the
comedy
is
slated
to
hit
the
floors
in
April
this
year,
the
latest
buzz
suggests
that
he
has
signed
a
Bigg
Boss
16
co-contestant
for
the
film.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Well,
we're
talking
about
Soundarya
Sharma
who
won
many
hearts
with
her
stint
in
Bigg
Boss
16
thanks
to
her
strong
personality.
Two
weeks
ago,
her
co-contestants
voted
her
out
of
the
show.
According
to
an
ETimes
report,
Soundarya
has
now
landed
a
new
project
after
her
elimination
-
a
song
in
the
Bollywood
film
directed
by
Sajid
Khan.
However,
an
official
confirmation
is
still
awaited.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!