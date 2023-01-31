Bigg Boss 16: THIS Evicted Contestant To Feature In Sajid Khan’s Next Film? Here’s What We Know

According to the ongoing buzz, Sajid Khan has signed his Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant for his next film.

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, which premiered on Colors TV in October 2022, is currently in its last leg. The controversial reality show is just two weeks away from the grand finale and saw shocking evictions of several popular contestants in the last few weeks.

Earlier this month, two prominent members of Shiv Thakare and his mandali, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik left the Bigg Boss house due to professional commitments. Ever since then, their fans are missing them.

For the unversed, Sajid Khan is currently busy with his next directorial venture. Titled 100%, the film features John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill in the lead roles.

While the comedy is slated to hit the floors in April this year, the latest buzz suggests that he has signed a Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant for the film. Yes, you read that right!

Well, we're talking about Soundarya Sharma who won many hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 16 thanks to her strong personality. Two weeks ago, her co-contestants voted her out of the show. According to an ETimes report, Soundarya has now landed a new project after her elimination - a song in the Bollywood film directed by Sajid Khan. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Keep watching this space for more updates!