Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala Wants THESE 2 Contestants To Win & Shalin-Tina Aren't In His List
Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: After the shocking removal of Ankit Gupta last week, Left Right Left star Vikas Manaktala became the latest contestant of Salman Khan's reality show to get evicted.
In several interviews after bidding goodbye to the Bigg Boss house, the actor made his displeasure clear about the game of Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam.
Recently, in a conversation with his fans in a Twitter space with The Khabri, the popular handle which provides details related to Bigg Boss 16, Vikas talked about his favourite contestant whom he wants to see as the show's winner.
He took the names of two popular contestants and neither Shalin Bhanot nor Tina Datta is on this list. Yes, you read that right!
Vikas Wants Priyanka & THIS Contestant To Win
When asked about the most deserving contestant who deserves the Bigg Boss 16 trophy, Vikas said he wants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to win. If not her, Abdu Rozik should walk away with the winner's trophy.
Vikas Calls ‘Abdu Is Khuda Ka Banda’
Revealing the same, he said, "Mujhe lagta hai ki Priyanka aur Abdu dono hi aise insaan hai. Chahe Abdu ne mujhe galata samjha, ya sahi samjha, iss cheez se mujhe fark nahi padta hai. Chahe wo mandali se kitna bhi influence ho, mujhe fark nahi padta hai. But, mera manna ye hai ki wo khuda ka banda hai, uska jo dil hai wo sahi jagah pe hai. Thoda sa abhi influenced hai, it's okay. Zindagi mei ye hota hi hai ki hum kisi na kisi cheez se ya insaanon se rehte hi hai influenced. But, in totality, I've huge amount of respect and love for that man, that contestant."
#VikkasManaktala in conversation with us on twitter space said, he feels #PriyankaChaharChoudhary is most deserving to win #BiggBoss, if not her 2nd choice will be #AbduRozik pic.twitter.com/MK3DY2iFYM— The Khabri (TheKhabriTweets) December 31, 2022
Vikkas Is Supporting Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Talking about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Vikas revealed that she deserves to win Bigg Boss 16 and added, "Aur Priyanka, mai zaroor chahunga ki Priyanka jeete. Aur agar Priyanka naa jeete toh Abdu jeete. Inn dono mei se koi bhi jeetega to mai bahut khush hounga."
Vikas’ Bond With Abdu & Priyanka
Vikas shared a good equation with Priyanka since both of them, along with Shalin and Tina, used to spend time together in Bigg Boss 16. With Abdu, his bond wasn't good as the 'Chota Bhaijaan' singer used to stay mostly with Shiv Thakare and his 'mandali'.
Vikas Manaktala’s Journey And Eviction
Amid huge expectations, Vikkas Manaktala made a wild card entry in the Bigg Boss house in the second week of December. He spent three weeks on the show and grabbed eyeballs thanks to his strong personality. Despite making headlines for his nasty fights with Archana Gautam, Vikas received the least among of votes.