Bigg Boss 16 | Ankit Gupta's Sweet Message For Priyanka Choudhary As She Gets Nominated: I'm Going To...
Bigg Boss 16 eviction: Ankit Gupta shared a message for Priyanka Choudhary after she got nominated in Salman Khan's reality show and it will make you say aww. Check out the video to know what the Junooniyatt star said!
BIGG
BOSS
16:
ANKIT
GUPTA'S
MESSAGE
FOR
PRIYANKA
CHOUDHARY
Although
Ankit
Gupta
is
not
a
part
of
the
game
anymore,
he
is
supporting
his
close
friend
Priyanka
Choudhary.
On
Thursday
(January
26),
he
shared
the
cutest
message
for
Priyanka
as
she
got
nominated
for
eviction
this
week.
Like
a
true
friend,
he
extended
support
to
the
TV
diva
on
social
media.
Our
hearts
are
melting
as
we
cannot
help
but
gush
over
his
video
message
for
PCC.
Wondering
what
he
said?
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session.
Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination:
Priyanka
Choudhary
Nominated
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week
along
with
three
more
contestants.
The
voting
lines
have
been
closed
now
and
the
fate
of
the
nominated
housemates
has
been
sealed.
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
nominated
Priyanka
in
the
last
episode
following
which
there
was
a
major
war
of
words.
The
likes
of
Shalin
Bhanot,
Shiv
Thakare
and
Tina
Datta
are
also
nominated
this
week.
It
remains
to
be
seen
which
celebrity
will
bid
adieu
to
the
reality
show.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Ankit
Gupta's
Message
For
Priyanka
Choudhary
The
TV
heartthrob
shared
a
video
on
his
Instagram
story,
asking
the
fans
to
vote
for
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary.
He
reminded
them
that
she
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
and
the
fans
can
save
her
by
voting
in
huge
numbers
for
her.
Guess
what?
Ankit
Gupta
even
said
that
he
will
also
support
and
vote
for
her
in
the
game.
"Hey
guys,
I
hope
you're
doing
very
well.
As
you
know,
Priyanka
Choudhary
is
nominated
this
week.
It's
time
to
show
our
support
and
just
go
and
vote
for
her
as
much
as
you
can.
I
am
going
to
vote
for
her
and
support
her.
Let's
make
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16," Ankit
said.
Bigg
Boss
16:
It's
Priyanka
Choudhary
Vs
Shiv
Thakare
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Shiv
Thakare
locked
horns
once
again
during
the
nomination
episode.
From
name
calling
to
taking
digs,
the
duo
was
engaged
in
a
heated
argument.
After
Shiv
accused
Priyanka
of
copying
Sidharth
Shukla,
the
latter
asked
him
to
not
take
the
name
of
the
late
actor.
While
we
thought
that
Priyanka
and
Shiv
might
resolve
their
differences,
the
two
continued
to
take
jibes
at
each
other
in
the
reality
show.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
The
grand
finale
of
the
reality
show
will
be
conducted
next
month.
Speculations
are
rife
that
the
makers
might
introduce
a
surprise
mid-week
eviction
during
the
finale
week.
Interestingly,
Farah
Khan
has
replaced
Salman
Khan
as
the
host
as
he
is
unable
to
shoot
due
to
other
work
commitments.
The
Bollywood
superstar
will
be
available
for
the
grand
finale
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16
on
February
12,
2023.
Did
you
vote
for
Priyanka
Choudhary?
Do
you
think
she
can
emerge
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16?
Do
share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
