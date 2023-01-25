Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka-Shiv & 2 Others Nominated But NO EVICTION Will Take Place This Week?
Bigg Boss 16 Update: In tonight’s (January 25) episode of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, the nomination task will take place after which Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and three other contestants will get nominate
Colors
TV's
Bigg
Boss
16
is
all
set
to
bid
goodbye
to
the
viewers
in
just
three
weeks.
While
the
controversial
reality
show
was
supposed
to
end
in
mid-January,
it
got
amazing
response
from
the
viewers
and
got
extended
for
four
weeks
and
is
now
going
to
end
on
February
12.
Now,
only
eight
contestants
are
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
who
are
currently
fighting
for
the
winner's
trophy
-
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Tina
Datta,
Shiv
Thakare,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
MC
Stan,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
and
Archana
Gautam.
In
tonight's
(January
25)
episode,
the
nominations
taks
will
take
place
after
which
four
popular
contestants
will
get
nominated
for
eviction
this
week.
As
per
the
ongoing
buzz,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Shiv
Thakare,
Tina
Datta,
and
Shalin
Bhanot
will
get
nominated
this
time.
Currently,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
is
the
captain
of
the
Bigg
Boss
house
and
she
also
has
the
Ticket
To
Finale
Week.
In
last
night's
episode,
other
housemates
were
given
a
chance
to
snatch
the
powers
from
her.
However,
Shiv
and
Priyanka
indulged
into
a
nasty
fight
and
Bigg
Boss
then
cancelled
the
task.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
they'll
get
another
another
chance
to
win
take
back
Ticket
To
Finale
Week
from
Nimrit
or
not.