Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Supports Priyanka, Says "90% Of People Are Surviving By Fighting With Her'

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Udaariyaan star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has turned out to be one of the strongest players in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show.

Bigg Boss 16 Update: As the grand finale of Salman Khan's top-rated reality show is only a few weeks now, all the nine contestants are trying their level best to entertain their fans. However, only a few of them are succeeded in doing so.

Some of them are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam who have turned out to be the strongest players inside the Bigg Boss house. As the grand finale is going to take place on February 12, Bigg Boss fans and several celebrities too have been openly supporting their favourite contestants now.

A popular ex-contestant, who often appreciates Priyanka on his YouTube channel, has now stated that the majority of Bigg Boss 16 housemates are surviving in the game by locking horns with the Udaariyaan actress. Yes, you read that right! Well, we're talking about Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manu Punjabi.

According to a ZEE News report, Manu recently spoke in Priyanka's support and said, "90% log toh ghar main isliye tike hue hai ki woh Priyanka se ladd lete hai. Abb Priyanka se ladai nahi hogi toh aadmi ghar main kese tikega. sochne wali baat hai (90% of people in the house are surviving in the show because they fight with Priyanka, How will they survive in the house if they don't fight her? This is for one to think)."

For the unversed, Manu Punjabi made his TV debut with Life OK's The Bachelorette India: Mere Khayaalon Ki Mallika in 2013 and rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 10 as a commoner contestant. He won many hearts during his stint in the show and came out as the third runner up. Later, he entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger but had to leave due to health issues.

