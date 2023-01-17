Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Supports Priyanka, Says "90% Of People Are Surviving By Fighting With Her'

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
As
the
grand
finale
of
Salman
Khan's
top-rated
reality
show
is
only
a
few
weeks
now,
all
the
nine
contestants
are
trying
their
level
best
to
entertain
their
fans.
However,
only
a
few
of
them
are
succeeded
in
doing
so.
Some
of
them
are
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Shiv
Thakare,
and
Archana
Gautam
who
have
turned
out
to
be
the
strongest
players
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
As
the
grand
finale
is
going
to
take
place
on
February
12,
Bigg
Boss
fans
and
several
celebrities
too
have
been
openly
supporting
their
favourite
contestants
now.
A
popular
ex-contestant,
who
often
appreciates
Priyanka
on
his
YouTube
channel,
has
now
stated
that
the
majority
of
Bigg
Boss
16
housemates
are
surviving
in
the
game
by
locking
horns
with
the
Udaariyaan
actress.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Well,
we're
talking
about
Bigg
Boss
10
contestant
Manu
Punjabi.
According
to
a
ZEE
News
report,
Manu
recently
spoke
in
Priyanka's
support
and
said,
"90%
log
toh
ghar
main
isliye
tike
hue
hai
ki
woh
Priyanka
se
ladd
lete
hai.
Abb
Priyanka
se
ladai
nahi
hogi
toh
aadmi
ghar
main
kese
tikega.
sochne
wali
baat
hai
(90%
of
people
in
the
house
are
surviving
in
the
show
because
they
fight
with
Priyanka,
How
will
they
survive
in
the
house
if
they
don't
fight
her?
This
is
for
one
to
think)."
Do
you
agree
with
his
statement?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.
For
the
unversed,
Manu
Punjabi
made
his
TV
debut
with
Life
OK's
The
Bachelorette
India:
Mere
Khayaalon
Ki
Mallika
in
2013
and
rose
to
fame
after
participating
in
Bigg
Boss
10
as
a
commoner
contestant.
He
won
many
hearts
during
his
stint
in
the
show
and
came
out
as
the
third
runner
up.
Later,
he
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
14
house
as
a
challenger
but
had
to
leave
due
to
health
issues.