Bigg Boss 16: Ex Contestant Irked With MC Stan-Archana’s Ugly Fight, Says ‘Gandagi Ho Rahi Hai…’

Colors
TV's
Bigg
Boss
16,
hosted
by
Bollywood
superstar
Salman
Khan,
is
only
a
month
away
from
its
grand
finale
now.
To
make
the
controversial
show
more
interesting,
the
makers
are
trying
to
introduce
new
twists.
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Shiv
Thakare,
Archana
Gautam,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Tina
Datta,
and
MC
Stan
among
others
are
currently
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
While
the
show
is
fetching
amazing
numbers,
contestants
are
also
trying
all
the
tactics
to
grab
eyeballs.
In
the
last
night's
(January
3),
Archana
accused
Stan
of
not
doing
his
cleaning
duty.
This
irked
the
popular
rapper
and
both
of
them
then
indulged
in
an
ugly
fight
with
each
other.
Soon,
both
of
them
went
personal
with
each
other
and
passed
some
nasty
comments.
While
both
of
them
are
getting
bashed
by
the
viewers
of
Bigg
Boss
on
social
media,
an
ex-contestant
too
has
shared
his
opinion
about
the
same.
Well,
we're
talking
about
Rubina
Dilaik's
Bigg
Boss
14
co-contestant
Shardul
Pandit.
Without
mentioning
Archana
and
Stan's
names
in
his
tweets,
Shardul
took
to
Twitter
and
reacted
to
the
whole
ugly
fight
between
them.
Indirectly
taking
a
dig
at
their
comments,
he
called
the
incident
'gandagi'.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
He
wrote,
"Gandagi
Ho
rahi
hai
ab
andar
#BiggBoss16
#ColorsTV
Take
a
look
at
his
post
below:
