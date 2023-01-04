Bigg Boss 16: Ex Contestant Irked With MC Stan-Archana’s Ugly Fight, Says ‘Gandagi Ho Rahi Hai…’

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is only a month away from its grand finale now. To make the controversial show more interesting, the makers are trying to introduce new twists.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and MC Stan among others are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house. While the show is fetching amazing numbers, contestants are also trying all the tactics to grab eyeballs.

In the last night's (January 3), Archana accused Stan of not doing his cleaning duty. This irked the popular rapper and both of them then indulged in an ugly fight with each other. Soon, both of them went personal with each other and passed some nasty comments.

While both of them are getting bashed by the viewers of Bigg Boss on social media, an ex-contestant too has shared his opinion about the same. Well, we're talking about Rubina Dilaik's Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Shardul Pandit.

Without mentioning Archana and Stan's names in his tweets, Shardul took to Twitter and reacted to the whole ugly fight between them. Indirectly taking a dig at their comments, he called the incident 'gandagi'. Yes, you read that right!

He wrote, "Gandagi Ho rahi hai ab andar #BiggBoss16 #ColorsTV

Take a look at his post below:

Keep watching this space for more updates!