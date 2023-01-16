Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Makers Charge Abdu Rozik Penalty Amount Of Rs 2 Cr For His Exit? Here's The Truth

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Abdu
Rozik
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
he
stepped
foot
outside
the
BB
16
house.
Ardent
fans
of
Salman
Khan's
hit
reality
show
got
emotional
after
Bigg
Boss
announced
that
Abdu
Rozik's
journey
has
come
to
an
end.
The
singer
made
everyone
emotional
as
he
bid
adieu
to
the
Bigg
Boss
16
housemates
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
A
day
after
Abdu
Rozik
left
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house,
gossip
mills
started
buzzing
with
the
rumours
that
the
makers
charged
him
a
hefty
amount
for
his
voluntary
exit
before
the
grand
finale
of
BB
16.
The
conjecture
about
Abdu
Rozik
confused
the
viewers
of
the
reality
show.
What
Rumours
Suggested?
According
to
the
official
Twitter
handle
of
Bigg
Boss
Tak,
the
makers
charged
an
amount
of
Rs
2
crore
from
Abdu
Rozik
as
he
left
the
show
before
the
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Bigg
Boss
bids
a
goodbye
to
Sajid
Khan
with
a
grand
farewell
and
allows
him
to
exit
the
show. While
they
did
not
give
any
type
of
farewell
to
Abdu
Rozik
and
charged
a
penalty
amount
of
Rs
2
crore
from
him
for
voluntarily
exit.
Abdu
deserved
a
better
goodbye," the
tweet
read.
What's
The
Truth
Behind
Rumours?
A
source
close
to
the
show
refuted
the
rumours,
stating
that
such
things
are
never
leaked
in
the
media
and
one
must
not
pay
heed
to
such
things.
Another
source
told
Filmibeat,
"The
speculations
about
Abdu
Rozik
paying
Rs
2
crore
to
the
production
house
and
Colors
channel
are
false.
The
singer
fulfilled
his
professional
commitments,
as
mentioned
in
his
Bigg
Boss
16
contract.
He
didn't
renew
his
contract
as
he
had
already
committed
to
certain
assignments.
As
Abdu
honoured
his
commitment
and
stayed
till
the
date
mentioned
in
the
clause,
the
rumours
of
him
breaking
the
contract
are
nothing
but
false.
What
to
say?
Well,
it
is
a
figment
of
someone's
imagination."
Bigg
Boss
16:
Abdu
Rozik's
Exit
Leaves
Everyone
Emotional
Shiv
Thakare
broke
down
into
tears
as
he
bid
adieu
to
Abdu
Rozik
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
Abdu
has
confirmed
that
he
will
stay
in
India
for
a
few
days
before
jetting
off
to
the
United
States
and
Dubai
for
his
work.
The
singer
will
make
his
Bollywood
debut
with
Salman
Khan's
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan.
The
much-awaited
flick
will
hit
the
silver
screens
on
Eid
2023.
Bigg
Boss
13
fame
Shehnaaz
Gill
will
also
foray
into
Hindi
cinema
with
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan,
which
also
stars
Pooja
Hegde,
Jassie
Gill
and
Palak
Tiwari.
