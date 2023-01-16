Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Makers Charge Abdu Rozik Penalty Amount Of Rs 2 Cr For His Exit? Here's The Truth

What Rumours Suggested?

According to the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss Tak, the makers charged an amount of Rs 2 crore from Abdu Rozik as he left the show before the finale of Bigg Boss 16.

Bigg Boss bids a goodbye to Sajid Khan with a grand farewell and allows him to exit the show. While they did not give any type of farewell to Abdu Rozik and charged a penalty amount of Rs 2 crore from him for voluntarily exit. Abdu deserved a better goodbye," the tweet read.

What's The Truth Behind Rumours?

A source close to the show refuted the rumours, stating that such things are never leaked in the media and one must not pay heed to such things.

Another source told Filmibeat, "The speculations about Abdu Rozik paying Rs 2 crore to the production house and Colors channel are false. The singer fulfilled his professional commitments, as mentioned in his Bigg Boss 16 contract. He didn't renew his contract as he had already committed to certain assignments. As Abdu honoured his commitment and stayed till the date mentioned in the clause, the rumours of him breaking the contract are nothing but false. What to say? Well, it is a figment of someone's imagination."

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's Exit Leaves Everyone Emotional

Shiv Thakare broke down into tears as he bid adieu to Abdu Rozik during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.