EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's Imlie Co-star Anshu Srivastava Is Proud Of Her, Says 'Can't Deny...'

BIGG
BOSS
16
UPDATE:
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
is
getting
interesting
with
every
passing
day.
The
contestants
are
investing
their
inner
selves
in
making
a
place
for
themselves
in
the
finale,
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
impress
the
viewers.
The
youngest
contestant
of
the
house-Sumbul
Touqeer,
usually
remains
in
the
headlines.
Be
it
her
friendship
with
Shiv
Thakare
or
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
or
her
war
of
words
with
Priyanka
Choudhary
or
Tina
Datta,
the
Imlie
actress
has
managed
to
grab
eyeballs
with
her
actions.
Actress
Anshu
Srivastava,
who
has
previously
worked
in
the
show
Imlie,
spoke
to
Filmibeat
about
Sumbul's
journey
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
In
an
exclusive
interview
with
us,
she
shared
her
opinion
about
the
game
of
her
former
co-star
Sumbul
Touqeer.
The
actress,
who
is
an
avid
follower
of
Bigg
Boss,
praised
Sumbul
for
playing
the
game
with
dignity
and
grace
and
not
shouting
like
other
contestants.
Talking
about
her
co-star's
game
plan,
Anshu
says,"Sumbul
is
the
youngest
contestant
in
the
house
and
we
can't
deny
that
people
surrounded
by
her
have
a
lot
of
experience
and
are
more
mature
than
her.
Despite
that,
she
is
truly
a
fighter.
Unlike
others,
at
least
she
is
showing
her
real
self
on-screen.
Sumbul
speaks
little
but
when
she
does,
it
creates
fireworks
in
the
house.
She
is
making
sure
to
put
her
best
foot
forward
and
give
it
all
to
the
game."
Anshu
lastly
adds,"I
have
seen
good
progress
in
her
game
and
we
all
are
proud
of
her.
Recently,
during
the
nomination
task,
we
all
got
to
see
her
savage
avatar.
Even
in
the
midst
of
chaos
in
the
house,
she
has
continued
to
stay
real
in
the
house
and
that's
what
everyone
likes
about
her."
Professionally,
she
was
a
part
of
Bollywood
movies
like
'Raksha
Bandhan' and
'Is
she
Raju'.
She
has
also
worked
in
shows
like
'Vidya',
'Kuldeepak',
'Saath
Nibhaana
Saathiya
2'
and
'Imlie.'
Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 18:44 [IST]