Bigg Boss 16: Makes Plan A Big Surprise As Salman Khan’s Show Gets Another Extension - Reports

Bigg
Bogg
16
has
been
grabbing
a
lot
of
eyeballs
with
its
mind
boggling
twists
and
tasks.
Each
episode
is
coming
up
with
a
new
twist
in
the
game
and
it
has
managed
to
keep
the
audience
intrigued.
As
the
audience
has
been
hooked
on
to
the
popular
reality
show,
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
be
making
it
to
the
finale
and
who
holds
a
chance
to
lift
the
trophy.
According
to
media
reports,
Bigg
Boss
16
was
expected
to
have
its
grand
finale
in
mid-February.
Needless
to
say,
everyone
has
been
looking
forward
to
the
big
night
and
getting
a
new
winner
of
the
show.
And
now,
the
recent
buzz
states
that
Bigg
Boss
16
grand
finale
is
getting
pushed
once
again.
Reportedly,
the
popular
reality
show
is
set
to
get
another
extension.
Yes,
as
per
Telly
Fusion,
Bigg
Boss
16
makers
are
planning
a
new
surprise
for
the
audience
and
the
contestants,
as
new
wild
cards
will
be
entering
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Following
this,
Bigg
Boss
16
is
likely
to
extend
for
a
few
weeks
once
again.
However,
no
official
announcement
has
been
made
in
this
regard
so
far.
To
note,
if
the
reports
turned
out
to
be
true,
it
will
be
the
second
time
Bigg
Boss
16
will
be
extended.
Earlier,
the
show
got
an
extension
of
four
weeks.
Meanwhile,
the
media
reports
are
abuzz
about
Sajid
Khan's
elimination
this
weekend.
It
is
reported
that
Sajid
will
be
walking
out
of
the
popular
reality
show
this
weekend
owing
to
prior
work
commitments.
On
the
other
hand,
Abdu
Rozik,
who
had
re-entered
the
BB
house
during
Christmas
celebrations,
will
also
be
leaving
the
BB
house
during
the
weekend
for
work
commitments.
On
a
related
note,
this
week
Sreejita
De,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
MC
Stan
have
been
in
the
danger
zone.
These
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week.
And
while
speculations
have
been
rife
about
which
contestant
will
manage
to
escape
the
elimination,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
walk
out
of
the
BB
house
during
the
weekend.