Bigg Boss 16: Makes Plan A Big Surprise As Salman Khan’s Show Gets Another Extension - Reports

Bigg Bogg 16 has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs with its mind boggling twists and tasks. Each episode is coming up with a new twist in the game and it has managed to keep the audience intrigued. As the audience has been hooked on to the popular reality show, there have been speculations about who will be making it to the finale and who holds a chance to lift the trophy. According to media reports, Bigg Boss 16 was expected to have its grand finale in mid-February. Needless to say, everyone has been looking forward to the big night and getting a new winner of the show.

And now, the recent buzz states that Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is getting pushed once again. Reportedly, the popular reality show is set to get another extension. Yes, as per Telly Fusion, Bigg Boss 16 makers are planning a new surprise for the audience and the contestants, as new wild cards will be entering the Bigg Boss house. Following this, Bigg Boss 16 is likely to extend for a few weeks once again. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard so far. To note, if the reports turned out to be true, it will be the second time Bigg Boss 16 will be extended. Earlier, the show got an extension of four weeks.

Meanwhile, the media reports are abuzz about Sajid Khan's elimination this weekend. It is reported that Sajid will be walking out of the popular reality show this weekend owing to prior work commitments. On the other hand, Abdu Rozik, who had re-entered the BB house during Christmas celebrations, will also be leaving the BB house during the weekend for work commitments.

On a related note, this week Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan have been in the danger zone. These contestants have been nominated for elimination this week. And while speculations have been rife about which contestant will manage to escape the elimination, it will be interesting to see who will walk out of the BB house during the weekend.