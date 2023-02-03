Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan Spills Beans About Sumbul Touqeer’s Wedding; Says ‘Mujhe Lagta Hai….’
As Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been making headlines for her stint on Bigg Boss 16, we have got our hands on a throwback video wherein her rumoured boyfriend Fahmaan Khan teased her about her wedding plans.
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
has
been
making
heads
turn
ever
since
she
participated
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
She
has
been
the
youngest
contestant
on
the
popular
reality
show
and
also
created
a
record
of
becoming
the
first
teenager
to
stay
inside
the
BB
house
for
over
120
days.
Clearly,
Sumbul
has
been
winning
hearts
with
her
stint
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
As
her
massive
fan
following
has
been
rooting
for
her,
her
rumoured
beau
Fahmaan
Khan
is
also
seen
supporting
her
and
cheering
for
her
win.
And
while
Sumbul
and
Fahmaan's
camaraderie
continues
to
make
the
headlines,
we
have
got
hands
on
a
throwback
video
wherein
the
Pyar
Ke
Saat
Vachan
Dharampatnii
actor
was
seen
teasing
the
young
actress.
In
an
exclusive
throwback
video
with
Filmibeat,
Fahmaan
and
Sumbul
were
quizzed
about
the
Arjun
Bijlani's
comment
on
one
of
their
pics
wherein
he
wrote,
"Shaadi
ka
card
bhejna
zaroor".
To
this,
Fahmaan
stated,
"Arjun
to
haath
dho
ke
peeche
pada
hai
humare.
arjun
darling
aadmi
hai,
he
is
so
funny
and
so
cool.
About
shaadi
ka
card,
haan...
main
apna
bhej
dunga
ye
apna
bhej
degi".
He
further
quipped
saying,
"Pehle
Sumbul
ka
card
aa
jayega.
Mujhe
lagta
hai
ki
Sumbul
bahut
jaldi
shaadi
karne
wali
hai.
Mera
to
waqt
hai
bahut.
Sumbul
ka
jab
bacha
hoga
tab
shayad....
uske
first
birthday
ke
din
main
shaadi
karunga".
While
Fahmaan's
statement
raised
the
eyebrows,
Sumbula
clarified,
"Nahi
yaar
aisa
kuch
bhi
nahi
hone
wala
hai...
aur
Arjun
bhaiya
ne
jo
bhi
bola,
wo
masti
karte
rehte
hain".
She
also
claimed
that
not
just
Arjun
but
Rupali
Ganguly
has
also
been
keen
for
them
to
get
married
soon.
To
note,
Sumbul
and
Fahmaan
haven't
made
their
relationship
official
and
have
maintained
the
'just
friends'
stance.
Meanwhile,
Sumbul
is
in
the
danger
zone
this
week
as
she
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
along
with
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
be
walking
out
of
the
BB
house
during
the
weekend.
Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 23:20 [IST]