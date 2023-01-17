Bigg Boss 16: ‘Nahi Jeeti Toh…’ Fahmaan Reacts As Sumbul Creates New Record In Show's History
Bigg Boss 16 Update: Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father recently claimed that she’s the first teenager in the history of Bigg Boss to stay for over 100 days on the show. Now, her Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan has reacted to it.
Colors
TV's
top-rated
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
16,
hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
is
scheduled
to
end
next
month.
As
the
grand
finale
will
take
place
on
February
12,
the
makers
as
well
as
contestants
are
trying
their
level
best
to
make
the
show
more
entertaining.
Amid
all
this,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
has
set
a
new
record
in
the
show's
history.
Her
father
Touqeer
Khan
recently
claimed
that
she's
the
first
teenager
Bigg
Boss
contestant
to
spend
more
than
100
days
on
the
show.
Now,
Sumbul's
Imlie
co-star
Fahmaan
Khan
has
reacted
to
it.
Taking
to
social
media,
the
actor
called
it
a
'proud
moment'
and
called
the
actress
'fire'.
Taking
to
Twitter,
Fahmaan
wrote,
"Ain't
that
a
proud
moment
for
us
all
#SumbulTouqeerKhan
is
the
youngest
contestant
to
survive
this
long
in
the
#BigBoss
house.
Ab
aur
kya
hi
bolein?
Fire
hai
tu
fire
@TouqeerSumbul.Jeet
ke
aana,
aur
nahi
jeeti
toh
jaldi
milenge."
Take
a
look
at
his
post
here:
