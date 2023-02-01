Bigg Boss 16: Here’s how Fahmaan Khan Is Planning To Welcome Sumbul Touqeer Khan Post The Show

Bigg
Boss
16
is
just
a
couple
of
days
away
from
its
grand
finale
and
excitement
for
the
big
night
is
highly
anticipated.
Amid
this,
the
popular
reality
show
witnessed
its
last
nomination
of
the
season
recently
following
which
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan
were
nominated
for
elimination
just
ahead
of
the
grand
finale.
And
while
there
are
speculations
about
who
will
get
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16
this
week,
fans
are
undoubtedly
rooting
for
their
favourite
contestant.
Amid
this,
it
is
reported
that
Sumbul's
rumoured
beau
Fahmaan
Khan
has
planned
a
special
surprise
for
her
post
her
stint
on
the
show.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Sumbul
Touqeer's
Dad
REACTS
As
Her
Dig
At
Priyanka
Choudhary
Gets
Edited
From
Episode:
Promo...
As
per
a
report
published
in
Bollywood
Life,
Fahmaan,
who
has
been
rooting
for
Sumbul,
will
be
taking
a
small
break
from
the
shooting
of
his
show
Pyar
Ke
Saat
Vachan
Dharampatnii
post
the
Imlie
actress'
stint
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
It
is
reported
that
Fahmaan
will
be
spending
some
time
with
Sumbul
and
is
looking
forward
to
listening
to
know
about
the
actress'
well
being
and
her
journey
on
the
popular
reality
show.
This
isn't
all.
The
media
reports
also
suggested
that
Fahmaan
is
also
planning
a
special
dinner
for
Sumbul
where
they
will
enjoy
the
actress'
favourite
meal
together.
BB16:
Ex-Contestant
Hails
Priyanka
Choudhary's
Performance
During
TTFW
Task;
Wonders
What
Did
Sumbul
Do
Meanwhile,
Sumbul
has
been
making
the
headlines
as
according
to
Bigg
Boss,
she
was
the
reason
for
the
mandali's
nomination
as
she
took
the
maximum
time
to
complete
the
task.
On
the
other
hand,
she
also
came
on
the
radar
of
several
viewers
for
not
standing
up
for
herself
during
the
ticket
to
finale
week
task.
Talking
about
it,
Kamya
Punjabi
took
a
jib
at
her
and
tweeted,
"It's
was
TTFT
each
one
of
them
shud
try
to
win!
Priyanka
cudnt
do
much
for
herself
so
she
tried
to
create
a
rift
in
mandali
it
has
nothing
to
do
with
Sumbul,
I
would
say
well
played!
Shalin,
Shiv
n
Nimrit
tried
to
save
themselves
which
is
very
good
but
What
did
Sumbul
do?"
Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 10:53 [IST]