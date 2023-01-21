Bigg Boss 16: Faisal Khan, Rajiv Adatia REACT As Shalin Bhanot Talks About 'Reputation' In Front Of Salman
Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Faisal Khan, Rajiv Adatia and others reacted after Salman Khan grilled Shalin Bhanot for his behaviour. They shared their opinion on social media as Shalin Bhanot talked about 'reputation' w
Bigg
Boss
16
Weekend
Ka
Vaar:
Shalin
Bhanot
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
he
engaged
in
a
heated
argument
with
Tina
Datta
and
Priyanka
Choudhary.
Yesterday,
he
grabbed
all
eyeballs
after
he
had
a
long
discussion
with
Bigg
Boss
in
the
confession.
From
talking
about
minimum
guarantee
of
Soundarya
Sharma
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
to
threatening
to
quit
the
show,
the
actor
set
several
tongues
wagging
with
his
behaviour.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
On
a
related
note,
Bigg
Boss
16
grand
finale
will
telecast
next
month
on
Colors
channel.
The
show
received
an
extension
of
four
weeks
and
hence,
the
finale
episode
also
got
postponed
for
a
month.
Top
six
finalists
will
compete
for
the
winner's
trophy
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
there
are
chances
that
the
makers
might
introduce
a
surprise
mid-week
eviction
in
the
finale
week.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Salman
Khan
grilling
Shalin
Bhanot
on
Weekend
Ka
Vaar?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
@Filmibeat.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates
related
to
Bigg
Boss
16.