Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta REACTS To 'Ankit Misses You Priyanka' Trend As Farah Khan Shares His Message

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Ankit misses you Priyanka trended on Twitter after Farah Khan shared Ankit Gupta's message for Priyanka Choudhary during the Sunday episode of Salman Khan's show.

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Ankit Gupta has been trending non-stop on Twitter ever since he got eliminated from Salman Khan's reality show. The TV heartthrob has emerged as one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 16, garnering a strong reaction from all the corners. Be it social media or any other platform, fans have showered the actor with love and blessings.

After Farah Khan entered the Bigg Boss 16 house and shared Ankit Gupta's special message for Priyanka Choudhary, fans couldn't help but gush over the duo. They trended 'Ankit Misses You Priyanka' on Twitter, showcasing their love for the Udaariyaan co-stars.

Do you think Ankit Gupta deserves to return as a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 16? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Keep watching this space for more updates.