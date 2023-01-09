Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta REACTS To 'Ankit Misses You Priyanka' Trend As Farah Khan Shares His Message

Bigg
Boss
16
Family
Week:
Ankit
Gupta
has
been
trending
non-stop
on
Twitter
ever
since
he
got
eliminated
from
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
The
TV
heartthrob
has
emerged
as
one
of
the
most
loved
contestants
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
garnering
a
strong
reaction
from
all
the
corners.
Be
it
social
media
or
any
other
platform,
fans
have
showered
the
actor
with
love
and
blessings.
After
Farah
Khan
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
and
shared
Ankit
Gupta's
special
message
for
Priyanka
Choudhary,
fans
couldn't
help
but
gush
over
the
duo.
They
trended
'Ankit
Misses
You
Priyanka'
on
Twitter,
showcasing
their
love
for
the
Udaariyaan
co-stars.
Do
you
think
Ankit
Gupta
deserves
to
return
as
a
wildcard
contestant
in
Bigg
Boss
16?
Do
share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates.