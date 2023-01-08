Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Reveals Ankit Gupta’s Special Message For Priyanka Choudhary

Bigg Boss 16 is set to witness a massive dhamaka this week as the popular reality show will witness family week. This week the family members of the housemates will be entering the house and will be staying with them for a week. Needless to say, it will be an emotional ride for the housemates. Amid this, Farah Khan was the first one to enter the BB house and was seen breaking down while meeting her brother Sajid Khan. Farah was seen hugging Sajid from the back and was all praises for his game on the show.

Interestingly, Farah gave her mother's sweet message to Sajid and said, "Mumma is so proud of you". Furthermore, the ace filmmaker was over the moon on meeting Priyanka Choudhary and called her Deepika Padukone of the Bigg Boss house. This isn't all. Farah also revealed Ankit Gupta's special message for Priyanka Choudhary has been the most loved pair on Bigg Boss 16. In fact, since Ankit was eliminated by the contestants, fans have been demanding his return to the show. There were reports that Ankit will re-enter the BB house as Priyanka's connection. But looks like we will have to wait for their reunion.

Promo :



Farah khan tolds #PriyankaChaharChoudhary that you are the Deepika Padukone of #BB16 And anki is missing you outside 😭💟✋️Finally she got his message



JANTA KI JAAN PRIYANKA#PriyAnkit #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/n8AlnzJyrb — 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗮𝗻✨️ (@ShanSays__) January 8, 2023

On the other hand, Farah Khan was seen showering immense love on Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan and said, "Main ek bhai chod ke gayi thi, teen bhai le ke ja rahi hu". She also stated that Sajid is quite lucky to have got this 'mandali' in the BB house.