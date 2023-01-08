Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Reveals Ankit Gupta’s Special Message For Priyanka Choudhary

Bigg
Boss
16
is
set
to
witness
a
massive
dhamaka
this
week
as
the
popular
reality
show
will
witness
family
week.
This
week
the
family
members
of
the
housemates
will
be
entering
the
house
and
will
be
staying
with
them
for
a
week.
Needless
to
say,
it
will
be
an
emotional
ride
for
the
housemates.
Amid
this,
Farah
Khan
was
the
first
one
to
enter
the
BB
house
and
was
seen
breaking
down
while
meeting
her
brother
Sajid
Khan.
Farah
was
seen
hugging
Sajid
from
the
back
and
was
all
praises
for
his
game
on
the
show.
Interestingly,
Farah
gave
her
mother's
sweet
message
to
Sajid
and
said,
"Mumma
is
so
proud
of
you".
Furthermore,
the
ace
filmmaker
was
over
the
moon
on
meeting
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
called
her
Deepika
Padukone
of
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
This
isn't
all.
Farah
also
revealed
Ankit
Gupta's
special
message
for
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
been
the
most
loved
pair
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
In
fact,
since
Ankit
was
eliminated
by
the
contestants,
fans
have
been
demanding
his
return
to
the
show.
There
were
reports
that
Ankit
will
re-enter
the
BB
house
as
Priyanka's
connection.
But
looks
like
we
will
have
to
wait
for
their
reunion.
On
the
other
hand,
Farah
Khan
was
seen
showering
immense
love
on
Shiv
Thakare,
Abdu
Rozik
and
MC
Stan
and
said,
"Main
ek
bhai
chod
ke
gayi
thi,
teen
bhai
le
ke
ja
rahi
hu".
She
also
stated
that
Sajid
is
quite
lucky
to
have
got
this
'mandali'
in
the
BB
house.