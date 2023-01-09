‘Bilkul Jiju Pe Gaya Hai' Bigg Boss 16 Fans Think Priyanka's Brother Is Ankit Gupta's Carbon Copy

Full PROMO:



- Farah Khan, PCC brother and Shiva's mom will enter the house tomorrow.

- Some Twist in nominations



Priyanka’s Reaction After Meeting Brother Yogesh

According to the promo, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets emotional as she finally saw her younger brother Yogesh walking inside the Bigg Boss house. He too gets overwhelmed to see Priyanka after a long time and hugs her. As expected, their reunion turned out to be special for their fans who are now excited to watch the episode.

Yogesh Choudhary Giving ‘Ankit Vibes’?

A lot of Bigg Boss 16 fans are comparing Yogesh to Priyanka's BFF Ankit Gupta. Reacting to the promo, Reacting to it, a social media user tweeted, "Yogesh toh sachme ankit same Apne jiju pe gaya h. Same ankit vibes. Hasa bhi mushkil se."

Fans Are Calling Yogesh ‘Ankit 2.0’

Another Twitter user wrote, "ANKIT 2.0. WELL SAME AS JIJU. ANKIT MISSES YOU PRIYANKA." A third comment read, "Why Priyanka brother reminds me of Ankit? Sitting quietly with folded hands and slight smile." We wonder how Ankit would react to it.

Family Members To Nominate Housemates

Well, the connections of BB 16 contestants are going to play an important role in this week's nomination process. The family members will be staying inside the Bigg Boss house for a day. As shown in the promo, instead of contestants, their families will be asked to nominate other housemates. Now, it'll be interesting to see who among the participants will get nominated for eviction this week.

Ankit Gupta’s Re-Entry In Bigg Boss 16

Ankit Gupta got evicted from the Bigg Boss house two weeks ago and his fans have been continuously demanding his re-entry. In a recent interview, even the actor stated that he would love to re-enter the show. However, he also cleared that the makers haven't yet called him.