Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Says She Hit Sajid Khan With Frying Pan, Ran After Him With Knife In Hand

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Farah Khan revealed the story behind hitting Sajid Khan with a frying pan. She shared how she ran after her brother with a knife in her hand.

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: The siblings share a different kind of bond, isn't it? From fighting with each other to extending support when needed, brothers and sisters are always there to uplift each other. Farah Khan, who entered the Bigg Boss 16 house as a special guest during the Family Week, took a trip down the memory lane and shared interesting secrets about Sajid Khan.

Guess what? There was a time when Farah Khan hit Sajid Khan with a frying pan. Yes, you read that right! The birthday girl spoke about the incident when the Bollywood filmmaker wished her during a fun-filled segment.

BIGG BOSS 16: WHEN FARAH KHAN HIT SAJID KHAN WITH FRYING PAN

The choreographer revealed that she hit her brother with a frying pan during their young days. She also said that she ran away Sajid Khan with a knife in hand, playfully trolling him when the latter took a dig at her film Tees Maar Khan.

While Sajid trolled Farah Khan by taking Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's film Tees Maar Khan name, she mentioned his flop films Humshakals and Himmatwala. Their fun banter left the Bigg Boss 16 housemates in splits.

BIGG BOSS 16 FAMILY WEEK: FARAH KHAN LAUDS PRIYANKA, ARCHANA GAUTAM

Farah Khan called Priyanka Choudhary 'Deepika Padukone of Bigg Boss 16 house' while praising her. She also delivered Ankit Gupta's special message to her, stating that he said he misses a her a lot. Farah also appreciated Archana Gautam, saying that she is the one, who entertained the housemates with her antics.

Farah Khan also nominated the lost group comprising of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Sreejita De. As a result, the cash prize of Rs 25 lakh was added to the winner's money.

On a related note, MC Stan's mother, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father and Archana Gautam's brother entered the BB 16 house after Farah made an exit. The Family Week episodes will continue with the entry of Sreejita De's fiance, Tina Datta's mother, Shalin Bhanot's mom and Sumbul Touqeer's uncle's entry.

Keep watching this space for more updates.