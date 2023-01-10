Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Says She Hit Sajid Khan With Frying Pan, Ran After Him With Knife In Hand

Bigg
Boss
16
Family
Week:
The
siblings
share
a
different
kind
of
bond,
isn't
it?
From
fighting
with
each
other
to
extending
support
when
needed,
brothers
and
sisters
are
always
there
to
uplift
each
other.
Farah
Khan,
who
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
as
a
special
guest
during
the
Family
Week,
took
a
trip
down
the
memory
lane
and
shared
interesting
secrets
about
Sajid
Khan.
Guess
what?
There
was
a
time
when
Farah
Khan
hit
Sajid
Khan
with
a
frying
pan.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
birthday
girl
spoke
about
the
incident
when
the
Bollywood
filmmaker
wished
her
during
a
fun-filled
segment.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
WHEN
FARAH
KHAN
HIT
SAJID
KHAN
WITH
FRYING
PAN
The
choreographer
revealed
that
she
hit
her
brother
with
a
frying
pan
during
their
young
days.
She
also
said
that
she
ran
away
Sajid
Khan
with
a
knife
in
hand,
playfully
trolling
him
when
the
latter
took
a
dig
at
her
film
Tees
Maar
Khan.
While
Sajid
trolled
Farah
Khan
by
taking
Akshay
Kumar,
Katrina
Kaif's
film
Tees
Maar
Khan
name,
she
mentioned
his
flop
films
Humshakals
and
Himmatwala.
Their
fun
banter
left
the
Bigg
Boss
16
housemates
in
splits.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FAMILY
WEEK:
FARAH
KHAN
LAUDS
PRIYANKA,
ARCHANA
GAUTAM
Farah
Khan
called
Priyanka
Choudhary
'Deepika
Padukone
of
Bigg
Boss
16
house'
while
praising
her.
She
also
delivered
Ankit
Gupta's
special
message
to
her,
stating
that
he
said
he
misses
a
her
a
lot.
Farah
also
appreciated
Archana
Gautam,
saying
that
she
is
the
one,
who
entertained
the
housemates
with
her
antics.
Farah
Khan
also
nominated
the
lost
group
comprising
of
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
MC
Stan,
Sumbul
Touqeer
and
Sreejita
De.
As
a
result,
the
cash
prize
of
Rs
25
lakh
was
added
to
the
winner's
money.
On
a
related
note,
MC
Stan's
mother,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia's
father
and
Archana
Gautam's
brother
entered
the
BB
16
house
after
Farah
made
an
exit.
The
Family
Week
episodes
will
continue
with
the
entry
of
Sreejita
De's
fiance,
Tina
Datta's
mother,
Shalin
Bhanot's
mom
and
Sumbul
Touqeer's
uncle's
entry.