Bigg Boss 16 Family Week| Farah Khan Trolls Tina Datta, Compares Shalin Bhanot With Mahim: You're Much...

Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Trolls Tina Datta

Farah Khan, who entered the Bigg Boss 16 house to support her brother Sajid Khan, interacted with Tina Datta and said that her mother has become a star after coming on the stage. She even took a jibe at Tina and Shalin Bhanot's relationship, comparing him to Mahim.

"Your mother has become a star. Mummy aayi hai, Shalin ki mummy ke saath jhagda kiya hai (Your mother has come, she has fought with Shalin's mom). You are much nicer to Mahim than to Shalin," Farah told Tina Datta.

Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Reacts As Farah Trolls Tina & Shalin

Sajid Khan, who has often faced flak for his comments about other contestants, laughed as his sister trolled Tina Datta, stating that the actress is 'much nicer' to the Saint Bernard as compared to Shalin Bhanot, with whom she shares a love-and-hate relationship.

The promo from the upcoming episode is going viral on the internet.

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta, Shalin's Equation Changes

Salman Khan slammed Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, claiming that they are confused about their bond. The Bollywood superstar said that their relationship appeared as 'fake' on the small screen, reminding them to play their individual games.

After the weekend episode, Tina maintained a safe distance form Shalin and even said that she could never enter into a relationship with him as he reminded her of her former aggressive boyfriend.