Bigg Boss 16 Family Week| Farah Khan Trolls Tina Datta, Compares Shalin Bhanot With Mahim: You're Much...
Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Farah Khan playfully trolled Tina Datta, saying that she behaves 'much nicer' with Mahim as compared to Shalin Bhanot. The promo from the reality show is going viral on social media.
Farah
took
a
fun
dig
at
Tina
Datta
as
she
met
her
after
entering
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
for
the
Family
Week
special
episode.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Farah
Khan
Trolls
Tina
Datta
Farah
Khan,
who
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
to
support
her
brother
Sajid
Khan,
interacted
with
Tina
Datta
and
said
that
her
mother
has
become
a
star
after
coming
on
the
stage.
She
even
took
a
jibe
at
Tina
and
Shalin
Bhanot's
relationship,
comparing
him
to
Mahim.
"Your
mother
has
become
a
star.
Mummy
aayi
hai,
Shalin
ki
mummy
ke
saath
jhagda
kiya
hai
(Your
mother
has
come,
she
has
fought
with
Shalin's
mom).
You
are
much
nicer
to
Mahim
than
to
Shalin," Farah
told
Tina
Datta.
Farah
ne
ki
Soundarya
aur
Tina
se
kuch
khaas
baat
😁
Bigg
Boss
16:
Sajid
Khan
Reacts
As
Farah
Trolls
Tina
&
Shalin
Sajid
Khan,
who
has
often
faced
flak
for
his
comments
about
other
contestants,
laughed
as
his
sister
trolled
Tina
Datta,
stating
that
the
actress
is
'much
nicer'
to
the
Saint
Bernard
as
compared
to
Shalin
Bhanot,
with
whom
she
shares
a
love-and-hate
relationship.
The
promo
from
the
upcoming
episode
is
going
viral
on
the
internet.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Tina
Datta,
Shalin's
Equation
Changes
Salman
Khan
slammed
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot
during
the
last
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode,
claiming
that
they
are
confused
about
their
bond.
The
Bollywood
superstar
said
that
their
relationship
appeared
as
'fake'
on
the
small
screen,
reminding
them
to
play
their
individual
games.
After
the
weekend
episode,
Tina
maintained
a
safe
distance
form
Shalin
and
even
said
that
she
could
never
enter
into
a
relationship
with
him
as
he
reminded
her
of
her
former
aggressive
boyfriend.
Are
you
excited
for
Family
Week
in
Bigg
Boss
16?
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Farah
Khan's
comments
about
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot?
