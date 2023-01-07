Bigg Boss 16: Makers Didn’t Invite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Family Members? Here’s What We Know

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
As
Colors
TV's
controversial
reality
show
is
finally
marching
towards
its
finale,
the
makers
have
finally
invited
the
family
members
of
all
the
contestants
this
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
with
Salman
Khan.
In
the
latest
promo
of
Bigg
Boss,
the
family
members
of
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Archana
Gautam,
Shalini
Bhanot,
Tina
Datta,
Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan,
and
Sreejita
De
among
other
contestants
are
seen
interacting
with
Salman
on
the
stage.
However,
the
fans
of
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
aren't
happy
as
they
couldn't
find
anyone
from
her
family
in
the
segment
with
the
Bollywood
superstar.
Hasn't
the
Bigg
Boss
team
invited
the
Udaariyaan
star's
connection
for
the
family
week?
Here's
everything
you
need
to
know.
After
seeing
the
promo,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary's
fans
have
been
slamming
the
Bigg
Boss
16
makers.
Reacting
to
it,
a
social
media
user
tweeted,
"Family
week
!!
#BiggBoss16
Why
they
didn't
call
Priyanka's
family
members?
still
giving
no
importance....why?"
If
Not
Family,
Makers
Should’ve
Called
Ankit
Gupta?
Another
wrote,
"If
#PriyankaChaharChoudhary𓃵
family
won't
be
able
to
come...
Then
why
you
didn't
call
#AnkitGupta
as
a
family
member?
At
least
someone
should
be
there..
for
Priyanka...
BiggBoss
ColorsTV
hope
these
family
member
should
understand
she
is
also
the
kid
of
someone."
Priyanka’s
Brother
Will
Be
A
Part
Of
Family
Segment
However,
that's
not
true.
According
to
reports,
the
family
segment
has
already
been
shot
and
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary's
brother
Yogesh
Choudhary
was
a
part
of
it.
While
he
may
not
be
a
part
of
the
segment
with
Salman,
the
young
lad
indeed
entered
the
BB
house.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Yogesh
Praised
Sister
Priyanka
After
Entering
BB
16
House
As
per
the
ongoing
buzz,
Yogesh
recently
entered
Bigg
Boss
16
house
and
praised
her
sister
Priyanka
a
lot.
He
also
appreciated
her
for
holding
her
ground
in
every
difficult
situation.
However,
an
official
confirmation
is
still
awaited
as
the
makers
haven't
yet
released
any
promo.
Yogesh
Called
Priyanka
A
‘Winner’
According
to
the
popular
Twitter
handle,
The
Khabri,
Yogesh
said,
"My
sister
is
already
a
winner
everyone
is
loving
her
and
most
importantly
she
is
doing
what
she
wants
so
yes
she
is
already
our
winner."
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates
related
to
the
family
week.