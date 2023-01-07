Bigg Boss 16: Makers Didn’t Invite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Family Members? Here’s What We Know

Priyanka Fans Express Displeasure On Social Media

After seeing the promo, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fans have been slamming the Bigg Boss 16 makers. Reacting to it, a social media user tweeted, "Family week !! #BiggBoss16 Why they didn't call Priyanka's family members? still giving no importance....why?"

If Not Family, Makers Should’ve Called Ankit Gupta?

Another wrote, "If #PriyankaChaharChoudhary𓃵 family won't be able to come... Then why you didn't call #AnkitGupta as a family member? At least someone should be there.. for Priyanka... BiggBoss ColorsTV hope these family member should understand she is also the kid of someone."

Priyanka’s Brother Will Be A Part Of Family Segment

However, that's not true. According to reports, the family segment has already been shot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary was a part of it. While he may not be a part of the segment with Salman, the young lad indeed entered the BB house. Yes, you read that right!

Yogesh Praised Sister Priyanka After Entering BB 16 House

As per the ongoing buzz, Yogesh recently entered Bigg Boss 16 house and praised her sister Priyanka a lot. He also appreciated her for holding her ground in every difficult situation. However, an official confirmation is still awaited as the makers haven't yet released any promo.

Yogesh Called Priyanka A ‘Winner’

According to the popular Twitter handle, The Khabri, Yogesh said, "My sister is already a winner everyone is loving her and most importantly she is doing what she wants so yes she is already our winner." Keep watching this space for more updates related to the family week.