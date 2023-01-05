Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Not Shiv Thakare's Sister, THIS Family Member To Enter Salman’s Show

The grand finale of Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is scheduled to take place in February. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sajid Khan among others are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

As revealed earlier, the makers are finally planning for the family week. Recently, there were rumours that Shiv Thakare's sister Manish will be entering the show. However, the latest buzz suggests that she's not going to be there for him.

According to Bigg Boss Tak, not Shiv Thakare's sister, his mother is going to meet him inside the Bigg Boss house. Yes, you read that right!

The tweet read, "BREAKING! All Contestants family members are called in today's #WeekendKaVaar shoot #ShivThakare Aai is coming!!!!"

