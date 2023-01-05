    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Not Shiv Thakare's Sister, THIS Family Member To Enter Salman’s Show

    By
    |
    Bigg Boss 16 Shiv Thakare Mother Family Member To Enter

    The grand finale of Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is scheduled to take place in February. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sajid Khan among others are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

    As revealed earlier, the makers are finally planning for the family week. Recently, there were rumours that Shiv Thakare's sister Manish will be entering the show. However, the latest buzz suggests that she's not going to be there for him.

    According to Bigg Boss Tak, not Shiv Thakare's sister, his mother is going to meet him inside the Bigg Boss house. Yes, you read that right!

    The tweet read, "BREAKING! All Contestants family members are called in today's #WeekendKaVaar shoot #ShivThakare Aai is coming!!!!"

    Take a look at the post here:

    Keep watching this space for more updates!

    Comments
    Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 17:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2023
    More BIGG BOSS 16 Stories
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X