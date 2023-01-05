Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Not Shiv Thakare's Sister, THIS Family Member To Enter Salman’s Show

The
grand
finale
of
Colors
TV's
controversial
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
16
is
scheduled
to
take
place
in
February.
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Shiv
Thakare,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
and
Sajid
Khan
among
others
are
currently
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
As
revealed
earlier,
the
makers
are
finally
planning
for
the
family
week.
Recently,
there
were
rumours
that
Shiv
Thakare's
sister
Manish
will
be
entering
the
show.
However,
the
latest
buzz
suggests
that
she's
not
going
to
be
there
for
him.
According
to
Bigg
Boss
Tak,
not
Shiv
Thakare's
sister,
his
mother
is
going
to
meet
him
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
tweet
read,
"BREAKING!
All
Contestants
family
members
are
called
in
today's
#WeekendKaVaar
shoot
#ShivThakare
Aai
is
coming!!!!"