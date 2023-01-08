Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Priyanka Choudhary Gets Teary Eyed As She Hugs Her Brother Yogesh

It
is
just
a
month
left
for
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
the
popular
reality
show
is
set
for
another
dhamaka.
After
an
interesting
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
with
Salman
Khan,
Bigg
Boss
16
will
now
witness
family
week
wherein
the
family
members
of
the
housemates
were
seen
entering
BB
house.
Needless
to
say,
it
will
be
an
extremely
emotional
moment
for
everyone.
Amid
this,
Priyanka
Choudhary
is
making
the
headlines
as
her
younger
brother
Yogesh
Choudhary
enters
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
To
note,
Yogesh
happens
to
be
one
Priyanka's
six
siblings.
As
Yogesh
entered
Bigg
Boss
house,
Priyanka
was
seen
getting
teary-eyed
as
she
saw
Yogesh
walking
inside
the
house.
Yogesh
was
evidently
overwhelmed
as
he
hugged
Priyanka
and
their
reunion
spoke
volumes
about
the
siblings'
unconditional
love.
Interestingly,
Yogesh
has
been
standing
strong
for
Priyanka
and
has
been
rooting
for
her
on
social
media.
Apart
from
slamming
the
trolls,
Yogesh
has
declared
Priyanka
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
He
said,
"My
sister
is
already
a
winner
everyone
is
loving
her
and
most
importantly
she
is
doing
what
she
wants
so
yes
she
is
already
our
winner".
Full
PROMO:
-
Farah
Khan,
PCC
brother
and
Shiva's
mom
will
enter
the
house
tomorrow.
-
Some
Twist
in
nominations
Furthermore,
Yogesh
had
also
spilled
beans
about
Priyanka's
bond
with
Ankit
Gupta
and
stated
that
they
are
just
friends.
Talking
to
Peepingmoon,
Yogesh
said,
"I
am
aware
of
the
relationship
they
share.
Agar
gharwale
unko
naam
dena
chahte
hai
jabardasti
toh
voh
alag
hai.
I
know
that
they're
just
good
friends
and
that's
why
I
am
not
affected".
Apart
from
Priyanka's
brother,
Sajid
Khan's
sister
Farah
Khan
will
also
enter
the
Bigg
Boss
house
to
support
the
filmmaker.
While
she
was
seen
giving
honest
feedback
to
everyone
in
the
house,
Farah
was
all
praises
for
Priyanka
and
called
her
Deepika
Padukone
of
the
house.
She
also
revealed
that
Ankit
has
sent
a
special
message
for
her
and
said
that
he
is
missing
her.
Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 23:58 [IST]