Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Priyanka Choudhary Gets Teary Eyed As She Hugs Her Brother Yogesh

It is just a month left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 and the popular reality show is set for another dhamaka. After an interesting Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 16 will now witness family week wherein the family members of the housemates were seen entering BB house. Needless to say, it will be an extremely emotional moment for everyone. Amid this, Priyanka Choudhary is making the headlines as her younger brother Yogesh Choudhary enters the Bigg Boss house. To note, Yogesh happens to be one Priyanka's six siblings.

As Yogesh entered Bigg Boss house, Priyanka was seen getting teary-eyed as she saw Yogesh walking inside the house. Yogesh was evidently overwhelmed as he hugged Priyanka and their reunion spoke volumes about the siblings' unconditional love. Interestingly, Yogesh has been standing strong for Priyanka and has been rooting for her on social media. Apart from slamming the trolls, Yogesh has declared Priyanka as the winner of Bigg Boss 16. He said, "My sister is already a winner everyone is loving her and most importantly she is doing what she wants so yes she is already our winner".

Furthermore, Yogesh had also spilled beans about Priyanka's bond with Ankit Gupta and stated that they are just friends. Talking to Peepingmoon, Yogesh said, "I am aware of the relationship they share. Agar gharwale unko naam dena chahte hai jabardasti toh voh alag hai. I know that they're just good friends and that's why I am not affected".

Apart from Priyanka's brother, Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan will also enter the Bigg Boss house to support the filmmaker. While she was seen giving honest feedback to everyone in the house, Farah was all praises for Priyanka and called her Deepika Padukone of the house. She also revealed that Ankit has sent a special message for her and said that he is missing her.