Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Farah Khan Breaks Down On Meeting Sajid Khan; Says ‘Mummy is….’

Bigg
Boss
16
has
never
disappointed
its
viewers
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
After
a
dhamakedar
weekend
ka
vaar
episode
with
Salman
Khan,
the
popular
reality
show
will
be
witnessing
an
emotional
ride
as
the
family
members
of
the
contestants
will
be
entering
the
show.
Among
the
first
ones
to
enter
BB
house
happens
to
be
Sajid
Khan's
sister
Farah
Khan.
The
ace
filmmaker
will
be
entering
the
house
to
support
Sajid
and
is
quite
proud
of
his
game
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
To
note,
the
brother-sister
duo
even
had
an
emotional
moment
on
the
show.
This
happened
after
Farah
Khan
entered
the
house
and
went
on
to
hug
Sajid
from
behind.
The
brother
sister
duo
broke
into
tears
after
meeting
each
other.
Later,
Farah
also
shared
their
mother's
special
message
for
Sajid
and
said,
"Mumma
is
so
proud
of
you".
She
later
went
on
to
hug
Abdu
Rozik
Mc
Stan
and
Shiv
Thakare
and
stated
that
he
has
got
brothers
in
them.
She
said,
"Mai
ek
bhai
chod
ke
gayi
thi,
teen
bhai
le
ke
ja
rhi
hu".
The
filmmaker
sung
praises
for
everyone
and
told
Sajid
Khan,
"Tu
bahut
lucky
hai
tujhe
ye
mandali
mili
hai".
To
note,
Farah
had
also
brough
a
special
gift
for
Abdu
as
she
treated
him
with
Veg
Pulao,
Khatta
Aloo,
Yakhni
Pulao
&
Burger.
On
the
other
hand,
Farah
went
on
to
call
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Shalin
Bhanot
as
Deepika
Padukone
and
Shah
Rukh
Khan
respectively
of
the
BB
house.
Besides,
Farah
also
named
Archana
Gautam
as
the
'teekhi
mirchi'.
This
isn't
all.
Farah
has
also
invited
all
the
contestants
of
Bigg
Boss
16
to
party
at
her
residence
after
the
finale
of
the
popular
reality
show.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Sajid's
game
will
change
post
Farah
Khan's
arrival
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 20:36 [IST]