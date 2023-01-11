Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: THIS Contestant's Mother Calls Shiv Thakare The 'Rockstar' Of BB House
Bigg Boss 16 Update: As Shiv Thakare is counted among the strongest players, the family members of even his rivals are appreciating his game.
News
|
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 16:30 [IST]
- You'll Clap The Loudest...: Shiv Thakare's Aai Calls Shalin Innocent, His Team Shares Cute Message For Her
- Bigg Boss 16: Sangita Ghosh Reveals Top 3 Finalists; Sends Love To Ankit Gupta, Says ‘Jese The Vaise Hi Rahe’
- EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia To Play Lead In Choti Sarrdaarni 2? Here's What We Know