    Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: THIS Contestant's Mother Calls Shiv Thakare The 'Rockstar' Of BB House

    Bigg Boss 16 Update: As Shiv Thakare is counted among the strongest players, the family members of even his rivals are appreciating his game.
    Bigg Boss 16 Update: As the family week is currently going on in Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss, the parents and relatives of all the contestants are entering the BB house this week.

    In tonight's (December 11) episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta'a mothers will make their entries in the Bigg Boss house. While the show's loyal viewers are expecting fireworks between them, the latest buss suggests that one of them will praise Shiv Thakare. Yes, you read that right!

    According to Bigg Boss Tak, the popular Twitter handle that shares all the updates related to Bigg Boss 16, Shalin's mother will call Shiv the 'rockstar' of the BB 16 house.

    The tweet read, "Tonight's Episode - #ShalinBhanot's mother calls Shiv Thakare a rockstar of #BiggBoss16. She gently tells MC Stan that she doesn't like seeing him fight with Shalin."

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 16:30 [IST]
    X