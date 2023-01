Aaj Pata Chala...: Shiv Thakare's Aai's Cute Conversation With Salman Khan Makes Bigg Boss 16 Fans Go Aww

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Our hearts are melting after watching a promo featuring Shiv Thakare's Aai and Salman Khan. The Bollywood superstar had a gala time as he interacted with Shiv Thakare's mother during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. From talking in Marathi to sharing a warm hug with her, Salman's cute moments captured the attention of the viewers.

