Shiv Thakare Ki Aai Ne Toh Hame...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As His Team Shares Heartfelt Note For His Mother
Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Shiv Thakare's team released a note on social media after his Aai came out of the BB 16 house. The fans flooded the comments section with their messages and wishes for their beloved Aai.
News
|
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 15:22 [IST]
- Bigg Boss 16 Contestant MC Stan To Marry GF Buba Next Year? His Mother Spills The Beans About The Wedding
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Becomes Captain For Fourth Time, Creates History With NEW Milestone In Family Week
- EXCLUSIVE! Shiv Thakare's Aai Reveals Her Top 4 Bigg Boss 16 Finalists. Priyanka Choudhary Is Not In List