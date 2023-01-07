Bigg Boss 16 Family Week | Shiv Thakare's Aai Says Priyanka, Archana Are 'Threat' To Him: Uske Muh Pe...

Bigg
Boss
16
Family
Week:
We
cannot
wait
for
the
Shanivaar
Ka
Vaar
episode
as
the
family
members
of
the
contestants
will
be
seen
interacting
with
Salman
Khan
on
the
stage.
Before
entering
the
main
house,
the
family
members
shot
for
a
special
segment
with
the
Bollywood
superstar.
We
had
earlier
informed
you
that
Shiv
Thakare's
Aai
aka
his
beloved
mother
will
be
seen
in
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
While
gossip
mills
suggested
that
his
sister
Manisha
Thakare
will
join
him
in
the
show,
his
mom
shot
for
an
episode
on
Thursday
(January
5).
Shiv
Thakare's
mother
Ashatai
Thakare
stole
all
the
limelight
as
she
made
an
entry
on
stage.
Can
you
guess
what
she
said
about
Shiv's
competitor
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
while
talking
to
Salman
Khan?
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session.
Do
you
think
Shiv
Thakare
can
emerge
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16?
