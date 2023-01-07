    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Here’s When Shiv Thakare’s Mother & Priyanka’s Brother Will Enter The BB House

    Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Shiv’s Aai, Priyanka’s Bro Entry Same Day

    Bigg Boss 16 Update: The long wait of viewers is coming to an end as the makers of Salman Khan's controversial reality show have finally set the stage for the much-awaited family week.

    As reported earlier, the makers have invited the family members of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan, and other contestants to enter the BB house as a part of the segment.

    Every year, Bigg Boss fans excitedly wait for the family week which makes everyone emotional. Since all of us are ready to witness the reunion of all the contestants with their families, several interesting details related to the task are currently doing the rounds on social media.

    According to reports, the family segment is going to continue for the whole week. Yes, you read that right!

    Family Members Of Two Contestants Per Day

    The Khabri, the popular Twitter handles that shares all the updates and insights related to the show, has informed that family members of two contestants will enter the Bigg Boss house each day.

    Shiv’s Mother & Priyanka’s Brother On Same Day

    The Khabri has also revealed that Shiv Thakare's mother Ashatai Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary are going to enter the house on the same day, i.e. tomorrow.

    Shiv’s Aai & Priyanka’s Brother To Enter Tomorrow

    The tweet read, "Tomorrow #PriyankaChaharChoudhary's brother and #ShivThakare's mother will be entering the house. 2 family members Members will enter each day." Looks like the family week will start airing on Monday (January 9). However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

    Salman’s Interaction With Family Members On WKV

    In tonight's (January 7) episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, the family members of Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, and Tina Datta among others will be seen on stage with Salman Khan as panel. Interestingly, during the discussion, Shiv's aai is seen taking Archana and Priyanka's names as threats. For the unversed, she had also entered Bigg Boss Marathi 2 house to meet Shiv.

    Nominated Contestants This Week

    Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De, and Soundarya Sharma are the nominated contestants this week. Now, it'll be interesting to see if one of them will bid goodbye to the show this week or if the makers will cancel it due to the much-awaited family segment. Keep watching this space for more updates!

