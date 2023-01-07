Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Here’s When Shiv Thakare’s Mother & Priyanka’s Brother Will Enter The BB House

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
The
long
wait
of
viewers
is
coming
to
an
end
as
the
makers
of
Salman
Khan's
controversial
reality
show
have
finally
set
the
stage
for
the
much-awaited
family
week.
As
reported
earlier,
the
makers
have
invited
the
family
members
of
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Shiv
Thakare,
Tina
Datta,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Sajid
Khan,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
MC
Stan,
and
other
contestants
to
enter
the
BB
house
as
a
part
of
the
segment.
Every
year,
Bigg
Boss
fans
excitedly
wait
for
the
family
week
which
makes
everyone
emotional.
Since
all
of
us
are
ready
to
witness
the
reunion
of
all
the
contestants
with
their
families,
several
interesting
details
related
to
the
task
are
currently
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media.
According
to
reports,
the
family
segment
is
going
to
continue
for
the
whole
week.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
Khabri,
the
popular
Twitter
handles
that
shares
all
the
updates
and
insights
related
to
the
show,
has
informed
that
family
members
of
two
contestants
will
enter
the
Bigg
Boss
house
each
day.
Shiv’s
Mother
&
Priyanka’s
Brother
On
Same
Day
The
Khabri
has
also
revealed
that
Shiv
Thakare's
mother
Ashatai
Thakare
and
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary's
brother
Yogesh
Choudhary
are
going
to
enter
the
house
on
the
same
day,
i.e.
tomorrow.
Shiv’s
Aai
&
Priyanka’s
Brother
To
Enter
Tomorrow
The
tweet
read,
"Tomorrow
#PriyankaChaharChoudhary's
brother
and
#ShivThakare's
mother
will
be
entering
the
house.
2
family
members
Members
will
enter
each
day." Looks
like
the
family
week
will
start
airing
on
Monday
(January
9).
However,
an
official
confirmation
is
still
awaited.
Salman’s
Interaction
With
Family
Members
On
WKV
In
tonight's
(January
7)
episode
of
Weekend
Ka
Vaar,
the
family
members
of
Archana
Gautam,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
MC
Stan,
and
Tina
Datta
among
others
will
be
seen
on
stage
with
Salman
Khan
as
panel.
Interestingly,
during
the
discussion,
Shiv's
aai
is
seen
taking
Archana
and
Priyanka's
names
as
threats.
For
the
unversed,
she
had
also
entered
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
house
to
meet
Shiv.
Nominated
Contestants
This
Week
Shalin
Bhanot,
Tina
Datta,
Sajid
Khan,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Archana
Gautam,
Sreejita
De,
and
Soundarya
Sharma
are
the
nominated
contestants
this
week.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
one
of
them
will
bid
goodbye
to
the
show
this
week
or
if
the
makers
will
cancel
it
due
to
the
much-awaited
family
segment.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!