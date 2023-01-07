Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Here’s When Shiv Thakare’s Mother & Priyanka’s Brother Will Enter The BB House

Family Members Of Two Contestants Per Day

The Khabri, the popular Twitter handles that shares all the updates and insights related to the show, has informed that family members of two contestants will enter the Bigg Boss house each day.

Shiv’s Mother & Priyanka’s Brother On Same Day

The Khabri has also revealed that Shiv Thakare's mother Ashatai Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary are going to enter the house on the same day, i.e. tomorrow.

Shiv’s Aai & Priyanka’s Brother To Enter Tomorrow

The tweet read, "Tomorrow #PriyankaChaharChoudhary's brother and #ShivThakare's mother will be entering the house. 2 family members Members will enter each day." Looks like the family week will start airing on Monday (January 9). However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Salman’s Interaction With Family Members On WKV

In tonight's (January 7) episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, the family members of Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, and Tina Datta among others will be seen on stage with Salman Khan as panel. Interestingly, during the discussion, Shiv's aai is seen taking Archana and Priyanka's names as threats. For the unversed, she had also entered Bigg Boss Marathi 2 house to meet Shiv.

Nominated Contestants This Week

Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De, and Soundarya Sharma are the nominated contestants this week. Now, it'll be interesting to see if one of them will bid goodbye to the show this week or if the makers will cancel it due to the much-awaited family segment. Keep watching this space for more updates!