Bhai Aapne Toh Kohram...: Sumbul Touqeer's Father REACTS As Her Uncle Enters Bigg Boss 16 House In Family Week

Bigg
Boss
16
Family
Week:
We
are
beaming
with
joy
after
seeing
the
reunion
of
our
favourite
BB
16
contestants
with
their
family
lovers.
After
Tina
Datta's
mother,
Shalin
Bhanot's
mom
and
Abdu
Rozik's
friend
Just
Sul,
Sumbul
Touqeer's
uncle
(bade
papa)
will
enter
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
as
part
of
the
family
week
segment.
Ahead
of
the
telecast,
the
makers
have
released
a
fun-filled
promo
on
social
media,
leaving
the
viewers
in
splits.
Guess
what?
Sumbul
Touqeer's
dearest
bade
papa
playfully
trolled
the
Imlie
actress
as
he
made
a
rocking
entry
in
the
show.
From
singing
a
show
for
her
to
joking
how
his
wife
calls
him
Shemdi
(referencing
to
MC
Stan's
comment),
Sumbul's
uncle
Eqbal
Khan
left
the
Bigg
Boss
16
housemates
in
splits.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
the
Family
Week
in
Bigg
Boss
16?
