True Mahishmati: Tina Datta's Mom Hugging Sreejita De In Bigg Boss 16 Sparks Hilarious Meme Fest On Twitter

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Tina Datta's mother Madhumita Datta hugging Sreejita De and entering the BB 16 house with swag has sparked a meme fest on Twitter and you cannot miss the hilarious memes.

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Internet users have not been able to keep calm ever since Tina Datta's mother Madhumita Datta entered the BB 16 house. The Uttaran actress' mom won millions of hearts with her sweetness and beautiful smile. From treating the contestants with rasgullas to showering them with blessings, Madhumita Datta stole all the limelight in yesterday's episode.

Guess what? Tina Datta's mother's entry in the Bigg Boss 16 house sparked a hilarious meme fest on Twitter. Meme makers had a field day as they did what they do the best- share rib-tickling memes.

Just like Farah Khan said, Tina Datta's mom proved that she is indeed a star with swag and confidence. We bet you will also end up enjoying the funny memes that are floating on Twitter. Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session. The credit for the cute meme fest goes to only Tina's mom. Indeed, she is the cutest.

On a related note, Tina Datta has been saved from nomination this week. However, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer are in the danger zone and one of them might get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16.

What do you have to say about the memes and Archana Gautam's reaction? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Keep watching this space for more updates.