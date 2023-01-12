True Mahishmati: Tina Datta's Mom Hugging Sreejita De In Bigg Boss 16 Sparks Hilarious Meme Fest On Twitter

Bigg
Boss
16
Family
Week:
Internet
users
have
not
been
able
to
keep
calm
ever
since
Tina
Datta's
mother
Madhumita
Datta
entered
the
BB
16
house.
The
Uttaran
actress' mom
won
millions
of
hearts
with
her
sweetness
and
beautiful
smile.
From
treating
the
contestants
with
rasgullas
to
showering
them
with
blessings,
Madhumita
Datta
stole
all
the
limelight
in
yesterday's
episode.
Guess
what?
Tina
Datta's
mother's
entry
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
sparked
a
hilarious
meme
fest
on
Twitter.
Meme
makers
had
a
field
day
as
they
did
what
they
do
the
best-
share
rib-tickling
memes.
Just
like
Farah
Khan
said,
Tina
Datta's
mom
proved
that
she
is
indeed
a
star
with
swag
and
confidence.
We
bet
you
will
also
end
up
enjoying
the
funny
memes
that
are
floating
on
Twitter.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session.
The
credit
for
the
cute
meme
fest
goes
to
only
Tina's
mom.
Indeed,
she
is
the
cutest.
On
a
related
note,
Tina
Datta
has
been
saved
from
nomination
this
week.
However,
Sreejita
De,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
MC
Stan
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
are
in
the
danger
zone
and
one
of
them
might
get
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
the
memes
and
Archana
Gautam's
reaction?
Do
share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates.
Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 2:52 [IST]