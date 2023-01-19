Bigg Boss 16 Family Week TRP: Salman Khan's Show Gets BLOCKBUSTER Ratings- HIGHEST For The Season. Find Out
Bigg Boss 16 Family week TRP: The show has received amazing ratings for the episodes when family members of Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and other contestants entered the BB 16 house.
Bigg
Boss
16
Family
Week
TRP:
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
has
managed
to
create
ripples
on
the
TRP
charts,
securing
the
number
six
position
in
week
2
of
2023.
The
BARC
TRP
ratings
have
been
released
on
Thursday
(January
19)
and
we
have
a
new
winner
in
the
form
of
BB
16.
Guess
what?
Bigg
Boss
16
has
emerged
as
the
most
popular
non-fiction
show
across
all
leading
GECs,
defeating
the
likes
of
Indian
Idol
13,
MasterChef
India
7,
Shark
Tank
India
2
and
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show.
Bigg
Boss
16
Family
Week
segment
turned
out
to
be
a
blockbuster
affair
as
it
received
amazing
ratings
from
Monday-Friday,
the
highest
for
weekdays
episode
for
the
season.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
While
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episodes
have
touched
the
2.2
TRP
mark,
weekdays
never
registered
a
rating
of
2.2.
It
in
indeed
a
massive
achievement
for
Colors
channel
and
the
production
house.
On
a
related
note,
Bigg
Boss
16
grand
finale
will
air
on
February
12,
2023
on
Colors
channel.
As
the
show
received
an
extension
for
four
weeks,
the
finale
was
also
postponed
for
a
month.
It
remains
to
be
seen
which
celebrity
will
lift
the
winner's
trophy.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates
related
to
Bigg
Boss
16.