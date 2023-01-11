Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Who Is Just Sul? All You Need To Know About Abdu Rozik's Friend
Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Abdu Rozik's good friend Just Sul will enter the BB 16 house as a special guest to interact with the housemates. From his Instagram followers to life story, here's all you need to know about him
Bigg
Boss
16
Family
Week:
Fans
have
not
been
able
to
control
their
excitement
ever
since
the
makers
confirmed
that
the
family
members
will
enter
the
BB
16
house
to
meet
their
loved
ones.
It
all
started
with
the
blockbuster
entry
of
Shiv
Thakare's
Aai,
Priyanka
Choudhary's
brother
and
Sajid
Khan's
sister
Farah
Khan.
The
trio
ensured
that
they
entered
the
viewers
with
their
cute
interaction
with
the
Bigg
Boss
16
housemates.
While
Shiv
Thakare's
Aai
won
hearts
with
her
simplicity
and
warmth,
Farah
Khan
grabbed
eyeballs
when
she
playfully
trolled
Sajid
Khan
in
front
of
the
other
contestants.
All
eyes
are
now
on
Wednesday
(January
11)
episode
as
Abdu
Rozik's
close
friend
Just
Sul
will
enter
the
BB
16
house.
Wondering
who
is
Just
Sul
and
what's
his
connection
with
Abdu
Rozik?
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
read
on
to
know
more
about
him.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
WHO
IS
JUST
SUL?
Just
Sul
is
a
popular
digital
content
creator,
who
shot
to
fame
after
sharing
parodies
of
celebrity
videos.
He
imitated
the
tinsel
town
stars,
posting
the
clips
on
his
official
Instagram
handle.
Guess
what?
Just
Sul
has
over
6
million
Instagram
followers.
Woah,
his
Instagram
followers
are
more
than
many
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Just
Sul's
real
name
is
Shantinath
Sul.
He
celebrates
his
birthday
on
June
1.
While
his
fans
know,
many
are
not
well-versed
with
the
fact
that
he
holds
a
bachelor's
degree
in
mechanical
engineering.
He
has
been
sharing
videos
on
social
media
since
2015.
Just
Sul
is
a
doting
father
to
his
son
and
daughter.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
ABDU
ROZIK,
JUST
SUL
CONNECTION
Last
year,
Just
Sul
and
Abdu
Rozik
were
spotted
together
outside
Sajid
Nadiadwala's
office
in
Mumbai.
If
gossip
mills
are
to
be
believed,
Just
Sul
and
Abdu
Rozik
will
be
seen
in
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan,
which
will
be
headlined
by
Bollywood
superstar
Salman
Khan,
who
is
also
the
host
of
Bigg
Boss
16.