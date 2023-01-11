Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Who Is Just Sul? All You Need To Know About Abdu Rozik's Friend

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Abdu Rozik's good friend Just Sul will enter the BB 16 house as a special guest to interact with the housemates. From his Instagram followers to life story, here's all you need to know about him

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Fans have not been able to control their excitement ever since the makers confirmed that the family members will enter the BB 16 house to meet their loved ones. It all started with the blockbuster entry of Shiv Thakare's Aai, Priyanka Choudhary's brother and Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan. The trio ensured that they entered the viewers with their cute interaction with the Bigg Boss 16 housemates.

While Shiv Thakare's Aai won hearts with her simplicity and warmth, Farah Khan grabbed eyeballs when she playfully trolled Sajid Khan in front of the other contestants. All eyes are now on Wednesday (January 11) episode as Abdu Rozik's close friend Just Sul will enter the BB 16 house.

Wondering who is Just Sul and what's his connection with Abdu Rozik? Grab a bowl of popcorn and read on to know more about him.

BIGG BOSS 16: WHO IS JUST SUL?

Just Sul is a popular digital content creator, who shot to fame after sharing parodies of celebrity videos. He imitated the tinsel town stars, posting the clips on his official Instagram handle. Guess what? Just Sul has over 6 million Instagram followers. Woah, his Instagram followers are more than many Bigg Boss 16 contestants. Yes, you read that right!

Just Sul's real name is Shantinath Sul. He celebrates his birthday on June 1. While his fans know, many are not well-versed with the fact that he holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He has been sharing videos on social media since 2015. Just Sul is a doting father to his son and daughter.

BIGG BOSS 16: ABDU ROZIK, JUST SUL CONNECTION

Last year, Just Sul and Abdu Rozik were spotted together outside Sajid Nadiadwala's office in Mumbai. If gossip mills are to be believed, Just Sul and Abdu Rozik will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will be headlined by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is also the host of Bigg Boss 16.

Abdu Rozik shares a close bond with Just Sul.