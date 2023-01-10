Bigg Boss 16: ‘Usko Batana Ki Mai…’ Priyanka’s Brother Reveals Ankit Gupta’s Special Message For Her

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: After coming out of the BB house, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s brother Yogesh Choudhary reveals Ankit Gupta’s special message for the actress.

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Family week has started in Salman Khan's controversial reality show. In last night's episode, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's younger brother Yogesh Choudhary entered the Bigg Boss house after Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan and Shiv Thakare's mother Ashatai Thakare.

After staying inside the Bigg Boss house for a day, the first batch of family members has come out. After his exit, Priyanka's brother revealed the special message sent by Ankit Gupta for the actress.

While talking about Ankit's message for Priyanka to Bollywood Spy, Yogesh said, "Ankit ne bas yahi bola tha ki priyanka chahar ch bhi bahar se support kar raha hoon. Full support hai (from Ankit's side) ki aap jeet ke hi aaoge."

He also added that he couldn't meet Ankit after his eviction from Bigg Boss 16 but they talked to each other over the phone.

You can watch it here.

Keep watching this space for more updates!