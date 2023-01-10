Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Praises Archana For Doing ‘Seva’ Of Shiv Thakare’s Aai, Says ‘Bahu Kamaal Ki...'
Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: As Farah Khan brought non-vegetarian food for all the contestants, Archana Gautam specially cooked food for Shiv Thakare’s mother. Her gesture has impressed a popular ex-contestant.
Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
After
a
long
wait,
the
family
week
finally
started
with
the
entry
of
Shiv
Thakare's
mother
Ashatai
Thakare,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary's
brother
Yogesh
Choudhary,
and
Sajid
Khan's
sister
Farah
Khan
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
in
yesterday's
episode
(January
9).
Archana’s
Special
Gesture
For
Shiv
Thakare’s
Mother
As
Farah
brought
home-cooked
non-vegetarian
food
for
Bigg
Boss
16
housemates
and
everyone
was
eating
together
at
the
dining
area,
Archana
left
her
food
and
specially
cooked
paratha
for
Shiv
Thakare's
mother
who
is
a
pure
vegetarian.
Rahul
Vaidya
Praises
Archana
Gautam
Singer
Rahul
Vaidya,
who
was
the
runner-up
of
Bigg
Boss
14,
took
to
social
media
and
praised
Archana
Gautam
for
doing
'seva'
of
Shiv
Thakare
mother.
He
also
stated
that,
"Achana
bahu
kaamal
hi
banegi."
Rahul
Vaidya’s
Appreciation
Tweet
For
Archana
He
tweeted,
"Baki
jo
bhi
ho
..
Archana
bahu
kamaal
ki
banegi
(heart
emoji)
..
bharpur
seva
bhav
waali." Well,
it
is
indeed
heartening.
Don't
you
agree?
Archana
Gautam’s
Brother
Gulshan
To
Enter
In
tonight's
(January
10)
episode,
Archana
Gautam's
brother
Gulshan
will
be
seen
entering
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Besides
him,
MC
Stan's
mother
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia's
father
will
also
enter
the
controversial
show
as
guests.
As
shown
in
the
promo,
the
camaraderie
between
Archana
and
her
brother
Gulshan
leaves
everyone
present
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
in
splits.
In
fact,
Bigg
Boss
even
trolls
Archana
stating
that
her
brother
has
stolen
her
limelight.
Well,
we're
super
excited
to
watch
the
episode.
What
about
you?
Share
your
views
in
the
comment
section
below.