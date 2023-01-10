Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Praises Archana For Doing ‘Seva’ Of Shiv Thakare’s Aai, Says ‘Bahu Kamaal Ki...'

Archana’s Special Gesture For Shiv Thakare’s Mother

As Farah brought home-cooked non-vegetarian food for Bigg Boss 16 housemates and everyone was eating together at the dining area, Archana left her food and specially cooked paratha for Shiv Thakare's mother who is a pure vegetarian.

Rahul Vaidya Praises Archana Gautam

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 14, took to social media and praised Archana Gautam for doing 'seva' of Shiv Thakare mother. He also stated that, "Achana bahu kaamal hi banegi."

Rahul Vaidya’s Appreciation Tweet For Archana

He tweeted, "Baki jo bhi ho .. Archana bahu kamaal ki banegi (heart emoji) .. bharpur seva bhav waali." Well, it is indeed heartening. Don't you agree?

Archana Gautam’s Brother Gulshan To Enter

In tonight's (January 10) episode, Archana Gautam's brother Gulshan will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house. Besides him, MC Stan's mother and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father will also enter the controversial show as guests.

Archana’s Brother To Steal Her Limelight

As shown in the promo, the camaraderie between Archana and her brother Gulshan leaves everyone present in the Bigg Boss house in splits. In fact, Bigg Boss even trolls Archana stating that her brother has stolen her limelight. Well, we're super excited to watch the episode. What about you? Share your views in the comment section below.