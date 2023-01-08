Bigg Boss 16: Fan Tells Shekhar Suman Shiv Thakare Will Be Winner Of Salman's Show. Actor Replies 'If He...'

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Shekhar
Suman
shared
a
cryptic
post
on
Friday
(January
6),
capturing
the
attention
of
the
viewers
on
social
media.
While
netizens
wondered
if
the
actor
was
talking
about
Priyanka
Choudhary
or
Shiv
Thakare
in
his
tweet,
the
ardent
fans
of
the
show
responded
to
him
by
asking
him
to
extend
support
to
their
favourite.
Guess
what
a
fan
even
made
a
bold
prediction
about
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
She
showed
her
support
to
Shiv
Thakare,
claiming
that
he
will
lift
the
winner's
trophy
during
the
grand
finale
of
BB
16.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Shekhar
Suman
Shares
Cryptic
Post
Shekhar
Suman
shared
a
post,
stating
that
the
audience
is
clever
enough
to
know
the
strategies
and
planning
of
the
housemates
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
Without
taking
names,
he
posted
a
tweet,
leaving
the
internet
guessing.
"Junta
is
much
smarter
than
all
of
them
put
together.
They
know
that
all
of
them
will
eventually
play
Brutus
to
each
other
and
fall
like
nine
pins...except
one,
the
most
honest
heart❤️
the
winner," he
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
Can
Shiv
Thakare
Become
Bigg
Boss
16
Winner?
Shekhar
Shares
Views
You
will
be
happy
to
know
that
Shekhar
Suman
also
supported
Shiv
Thakare
on
Twitter
after
a
fan
said
that
he
would
emerge
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Responding
to
him,
the
Movers
and
Shakers
host
tweeted,
"If
he
deserves
it
which
he
does,
then
he
will." He
said
that
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
winner
deserves
to
win
the
reality
show
as
he
is
a
worthy
contender.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Goat
Player
Shiv
Thakare
Trends
On
Twitter
Guess
what?
Goat
Player
Shiv
Thakare
trended
on
Twitter
with
over
1.97
million
tweets
as
fans
showed
their
support
to
the
reality
TV
star.
They
expressed
their
love
and
blessings
for
the
Marathi
Mulga,
saying
that
he
will
win
the
reality
show
by
defeating
other
contestants.
Do
you
think
Shiv
Thakare
can
emerge
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16?
