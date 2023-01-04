Bigg Boss 16 Fans Call Tina Datta 'Dhaakad Girl' As She Supports Priyanka, Tells Sajid Not To Threaten Her

go tina go call ewjid out the most disgusting contestant!! he’ll remember the talk to my hand for life😭🤚🏼#priyankachaharchoudhary #priyankit



Bigg Boss 16: Tina Warns Sajid Not To Threaten Her

Tina Datta actively supported Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the captaincy task. The Bengali beauty slammed Sajid Khan when he tried to support his team members and even warned him not to threaten him.

"Are you threatening me? You want to disqualify her? Disqualify her. If you will raise my voice, I will also do it. Talk to my hand," Tina Datta said as she lashed out at Sajid Khan. The actress raised her pitch when the filmmaker continued to speak in a high voice during the captaincy task.

Bigg Boss 16 Fans Call Tina Datta 'Dhaakad Girl'

Netizens appreciated Tina Datta as she didn't think twice before taking a stand against Sajid Khan, who tried his best to support his friends. The Daayan actress received support on Twitter after she expressed her displeasure over the way the director cheated in the task.

Fans loved Tina Datta's fierce side and called her 'Dhaakad girl'.

"Awesome Tina Datta why you weren't like this before...if you would have done this initially you could have be hero. This is called dhakad girl #BiggBoss don't try to threaten her & I know #SalmanKhan will take her class but she should know that people love this side of hers," one user tweeted.

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta, Priyanka Choudhary's Viral Conversation

In a viral video, Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary can be seen how Sajid Khan often issues threats in the name of power. The two TV actresses discussed how Sajid often threatened others and he got irritated when others spoke against him.

"I cannot always speak lovingly. He was the one, who shouted at me. You cannot expect me to be polite. I am not afraid of you. I am sure you are a very big director and producer. No offence to that but that doesn't mean I will do what Soundarya and others are doing," Tina told Priyanka.

Tina Datta Nominated For Elimination

Tina Datta has been nominated for eviction along with six more contestants this week. Her friend Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De are also in the danger zone.

It remains to be seen which celebrity will get evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house.