Bigg Boss 16 Fans Laud Priyanka Choudhary As She Helps Nimrit In Task A Day After Her 'Buzzer Chod Do' Comment

Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task: Fans praised Priyanka Choudhary for playing the game in a dignified manner and helping Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia when she sought help. Here are the tweets!

Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task: The latest episode of Salman Khan's reality show turned out to be a drama-packed affair as the contestants left no stone unturned to win the task. From spraying haldi on rivals' faces to putting detergent, Archana Gautam resorted to different tactics to make her opponents leave the buzzer. Her antics have left the internet divided as there are people who believe that she crossed the line while others pointed out that contestants have done worst things in the previous seasons in such tasks.

BIGG BOSS 16 FANS PRAISE PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY

Amid the discussion over the torture task, fans have praised Priyanka Choudhary for helping Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia during the task. They have pointed out that Priyanka threw water on Nimrit's face when she asked for help and didn't tell her to leave the buzzer unlike the Choti Sarrdaarni actress.

Many Bigg Boss 16 fans lauded the Udaariyaan star for playing the game in a dignified manner and being considerate towards Nimrit and not letting their rivalry affect things.

BIGG BOSS 16 WEEKEND KA VAAR EPISODE DETAILS

Last week, Farah Khan hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar episode while Karan Johar replaced Salman Khan this week. The Bollywood filmmaker grilled Archana Gautam for her actions and also question Shiv Thakare for not confronting Sumbul Touqeer if the Mandali had issues with the actress.

KJo also dropped a hint about the elimination, confirming that the makers have decided to evict someone a few days before the grand finale. The finale episode will take place on February 12, 2023.

Three contestants are nominated this week- Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer. Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot have already reached the finale week.

What do you have to say about fans' tweets for Priyanka Choudhary? Share your thoughts and drop a tweet @Filmibeat.

