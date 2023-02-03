Bigg Boss 16 Fans Laud Priyanka Choudhary As She Helps Nimrit In Task A Day After Her 'Buzzer Chod Do' Comment

Bigg
Boss
16
Torture
Task:
The
latest
episode
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
turned
out
to
be
a
drama-packed
affair
as
the
contestants
left
no
stone
unturned
to
win
the
task.
From
spraying
haldi
on
rivals'
faces
to
putting
detergent,
Archana
Gautam
resorted
to
different
tactics
to
make
her
opponents
leave
the
buzzer.
Her
antics
have
left
the
internet
divided
as
there
are
people
who
believe
that
she
crossed
the
line
while
others
pointed
out
that
contestants
have
done
worst
things
in
the
previous
seasons
in
such
tasks.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FANS
PRAISE
PRIYANKA
CHOUDHARY
Amid
the
discussion
over
the
torture
task,
fans
have
praised
Priyanka
Choudhary
for
helping
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
during
the
task.
They
have
pointed
out
that
Priyanka
threw
water
on
Nimrit's
face
when
she
asked
for
help
and
didn't
tell
her
to
leave
the
buzzer
unlike
the
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actress.
Many
Bigg
Boss
16
fans
lauded
the
Udaariyaan
star
for
playing
the
game
in
a
dignified
manner
and
being
considerate
towards
Nimrit
and
not
letting
their
rivalry
affect
things.
BIGG
BOSS
16
WEEKEND
KA
VAAR
EPISODE
DETAILS
Last
week,
Farah
Khan
hosted
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode
while
Karan
Johar
replaced
Salman
Khan
this
week.
The
Bollywood
filmmaker
grilled
Archana
Gautam
for
her
actions
and
also
question
Shiv
Thakare
for
not
confronting
Sumbul
Touqeer
if
the
Mandali
had
issues
with
the
actress.
KJo
also
dropped
a
hint
about
the
elimination,
confirming
that
the
makers
have
decided
to
evict
someone
a
few
days
before
the
grand
finale.
The
finale
episode
will
take
place
on
February
12,
2023.
Three
contestants
are
nominated
this
week-
Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan
and
Sumbul
Touqeer.
Archana
Gautam,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Shalin
Bhanot
have
already
reached
the
finale
week.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
fans' tweets
for
Priyanka
Choudhary?
