Bigg Boss 16: Fans Love Shalin’s ‘Spot On’ Mimicry Of Sajid, Say ‘Banda Sahi Hai, Tina Ne Barbad…’

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
Amid
the
ongoing
family
well,
the
last
set
of
parents
and
relatives
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
house
in
last
night's
(January
12)
episode.
Soundarya
Sharma's
mother,
Sumbum
Touqeer
Khan's
uncle,
and
Sreejita
De's
fiance
were
seen
entering
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
In
the
episode,
'sakhis'
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Shalin
Bhanot
were
seen
talking
to
each
other
in
the
garden
area.
Priyanka
tells
Shalin
that
Sajid
Khan
has
told
his
'mandali'
that
she
is
scared
of
him
as
Ankit
Gupta
has
told
some
of
her
secrets
to
him.
Priyanka
is
irked
with
Sajid
about
the
same
and
shared
her
displeasure
with
Shalin.
The
Udaariyaan
actress
added
that
she
wants
to
see
how
the
Humshakals
filmmaker
would
react
to
it.
Replying
to
her,
Shalin
starts
mimicking
Sajid
Khan
and
stated
that
he's
never
going
to
accept
it
and
would
say
that
he
doesn't
remember
if
he
has
said
something
like
this.
His
mimicry
of
Sajid
was
spot
on
and
Bigg
Boss
fans
loved
it.
A
Reddit
user
has
posted
a
video
on
the
platform
in
which
Shalin
is
seen
mimicking
Sajid
Khan.
In
the
caption,
the
user
wrote,
"Sakha-Sakhi
conversing
together.
Priyanka
wants
to
confront
Sajid
regarding
his
statement
that
"Ankit
ne
iski
sacchayi
batayi." And
Shalin's
mimicry
is
top
notch."
Take
a
look
at
the
post
below:
Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 11:22 [IST]