Bigg Boss 16: Fans Love Shalin’s ‘Spot On’ Mimicry Of Sajid, Say ‘Banda Sahi Hai, Tina Ne Barbad…’

Bigg Boss 16: While talking to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in last night’s episode, Shalin Bhanot was seen mimicking Sajid Khan. Fans are praising him for his ‘spot mimicry’.

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Amid the ongoing family well, the last set of parents and relatives entered the Bigg Boss house in last night's (January 12) episode. Soundarya Sharma's mother, Sumbum Touqeer Khan's uncle, and Sreejita De's fiance were seen entering Salman Khan's reality show.

In the episode, 'sakhis' Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot were seen talking to each other in the garden area. Priyanka tells Shalin that Sajid Khan has told his 'mandali' that she is scared of him as Ankit Gupta has told some of her secrets to him.

Priyanka is irked with Sajid about the same and shared her displeasure with Shalin. The Udaariyaan actress added that she wants to see how the Humshakals filmmaker would react to it.

Replying to her, Shalin starts mimicking Sajid Khan and stated that he's never going to accept it and would say that he doesn't remember if he has said something like this. His mimicry of Sajid was spot on and Bigg Boss fans loved it.

A Reddit user has posted a video on the platform in which Shalin is seen mimicking Sajid Khan. In the caption, the user wrote, "Sakha-Sakhi conversing together. Priyanka wants to confront Sajid regarding his statement that "Ankit ne iski sacchayi batayi." And Shalin's mimicry is top notch."

