Her Steps On Every...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Anil, Farah Compare Sumbul Touqeer To Deepika Padukone

Bigg
Boss
16
Weekend
Ka
Vaar:
Sumbul
Touqeer
might
be
only
19
years
old,
but
she
is
a
firecracker,
who
manages
to
sizzle
every
time
she
appears
on
the
small
screens.
After
impressing
the
viewers
with
her
power-packed
performance
in
Imlie,
the
TV
diva
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
Love
or
hate
but
you
cannot
debate
that
Sumbul
is
the
only
contestant
who
has
played
the
game
with
dignity.
She
might
have
shed
tears,
but
Sumbul
showed
resilience
while
staying
inside
the
BB
16
house.
The
actress,
who
became
the
youngest
contestant
and
first
teenager
to
survive
in
the
show
for
over
100
days,
earned
appreciation
from
Anil
Kapoor
in
the
recent
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
When
Farah
Khan
called
an
amazing
dancer
and
invited
her
to
perform
on
Deepika
Padukone's
hit
song
from
Pathaan,
Sumbul
Touqeer
managed
to
create
ripples
with
her
moves.
She
grooved
to
the
beats
of
the
peppy
number,
leaving
Anil
Kapoor
mighty
impressed.
Bigg
Boss
16:
What
Anil
Kapoor,
Farah
Khan
Said?
Anil
Kapoor
and
Farah
Khan
were
all
praise
for
Sumbul
Touqeer
as
she
showcased
her
energetic
dance
moves
on
Besharam
Rang.
The
Bollywood
actor
appreciated
her
while
Farah
Khan
compared
her
with
Deepika
Padukone,
who
features
in
the
hit
song.
The
official
Twitter
handle
of
Colors
channel
shared
a
picture
from
yesterday's
episode
where
Anil
and
Farah
can
be
seen
looking
at
Sumbul
as
she
performed.
What
Bigg
Boss
16
Fans
Said
About
Sumbul's
Dance?
Netizens
showered
Sumbul
with
love
and
blessings
as
she
performed
on
Besharam
Rang.
One
user
tweeted, For
#SumbulTouqeerKhan
#besharmrang
is
a
new
song...she
heard
it
once
&
danced. It's
very
difficult
to
dance
on
the
stop
on
an
unknown
song.
Her
steps
on
every
beat
matched
so
damn
well. Proud
of
her."
"She
never
disappoints
with
her
dance
that's
why
we
call
her
Dancing
queen," another
user
said.
"Like
THE
ACE
Choreographer
and
Director
#FarahKhan
mentioned
#SumbulTouqeerKhan
"danced
as
well
as
Deepika
Padukone".
Sumbul
is
an
energetic,
graceful
and
dynamic
dancer,"
another
said.
Sumbul
Touqeer
Achieves
Another
Feat
The
Imlie
star
added
another
feat
to
her
hat
as
she
featured
in
the
list
of
Top
30
Under
30
by
Eastern
Eye.
Considering
her
age
and
talent,
fans
believe
that
she
will
go
a
long
way
in
the
industry.
Last
week,
she
recreated
a
scene
from
Uttaran
along
with
Tina
Datta
where
she
played
the
role
of
Tapasya,
which
was
originally
essayed
by
Rashami
Desai.
Her
performance
received
a
good
response
from
the
viewers
on
social
media
platforms.
BIGG
BOSS
16
ELIMINATION
Sumbul
Touqeer
was
not
nominated
for
eviction
this
week
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
Her
close
friend
Shiv
Thakare
is
in
the
danger
zone
along
with
Shalin
Bhanot,
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Tina.
Last
week,
Soundarya
Sharma
got
eliminated
from
the
show
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
It
remains
to
be
seen
which
celebrity
will
bid
adieu
to
the
BB
16
house,
15
days
before
the
grand
finale.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Sumbul
Touqeer's
performance?
Isn't
she
amazing?
