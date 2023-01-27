They Look Hot: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Priyanka Choudhary-Kartik Aaryan Recreate Love Aaj Kal Scene
Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Fans expressed their excitement after Kartik Aaryan and Priyanka Choudhary recreated a scene from Love Aaj Kal and danced together on a song from the film that also starred Sara Ali Khan.
Bigg
Boss
16
Weekend
Ka
Vaar:
Ladies
and
gentlemen,
brace
yourself
for
an
exciting
episode
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
as
it
will
be
filled
with
entertainment,
music,
dance
and
drama.
Kartik
Aaryan,
who
is
gearing
up
for
the
release
of
Shehzada,
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
along
with
Faran
Khan.
From
dancing
with
contestants
to
recreating
scenes
for
his
films,
the
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2
actor
had
a
blast
while
shooting
for
the
Shukravaar
Ka
Vaar
episode.
When
Kartik
is
under
the
house,
how
can
you
not
expect
him
to
perform?
The
Sonu
Ke
Titu
Ki
Sweety
star
danced
with
Priyanka
Choudhary
on
the
song
Shayad
as
he
recreated
a
scene
with
her
from
Love
Aaj
Kal
2,
which
only
starred
Sara
Ali
Khan.
Fans
have
not
been
able
to
stop
themselves
from
talking
about
the
duo
ever
since
Colors
TV
shared
a
teaser
promo
on
television
ahead
of
the
telecast
of
the
main
episode.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE:
WHEN
AND
WHERE
TO
WATCH
The
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
will
air
on
Colors
channel
on
February
12,
2023.
Viewers
can
watch
the
show
on
either
television
or
on
OTT.
The
finale
episode
will
telecast
on
the
leading
GEC
at
9pm.
In
case
you
wish
to
watch
the
show
online,
you
can
do
it
by
streaming
the
episode
on
VOOT
Select.
One
needs
to
have
a
subcription
for
the
OTT
platform.
SHEHZADA
RELEASE
DATE
Kartik
Aaryan's
much-awaited
film
that
also
stars
Kriti
Sanon,
Paresh
Rawal
and
Manisha
Koirala
will
hit
the
silver
screens
on
February
10,
2023.
All
eyes
are
on
the
action
drama
film
as
Kartik's
last
few
films,
be
it
theatrical
releases
or
OTT
premieres,
have
worked
well.
Kriti
and
Kartik's
chemistry
has
already
created
ripples
in
Luka
Chuppi
and
now,
movie
buffs
are
waiting
for
their
on-screen
romance
in
Shehzada.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Kartik
Aaryan,
Priyanka
Choudhary's
dance
video?
