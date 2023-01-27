They Look Hot: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Priyanka Choudhary-Kartik Aaryan Recreate Love Aaj Kal Scene

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Fans expressed their excitement after Kartik Aaryan and Priyanka Choudhary recreated a scene from Love Aaj Kal and danced together on a song from the film that also starred Sara Ali Khan.

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ladies and gentlemen, brace yourself for an exciting episode of Salman Khan's reality show as it will be filled with entertainment, music, dance and drama. Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the release of Shehzada, entered the Bigg Boss 16 house along with Faran Khan.

From dancing with contestants to recreating scenes for his films, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor had a blast while shooting for the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode. When Kartik is under the house, how can you not expect him to perform?

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star danced with Priyanka Choudhary on the song Shayad as he recreated a scene with her from Love Aaj Kal 2, which only starred Sara Ali Khan. Fans have not been able to stop themselves from talking about the duo ever since Colors TV shared a teaser promo on television ahead of the telecast of the main episode.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will air on Colors channel on February 12, 2023. Viewers can watch the show on either television or on OTT. The finale episode will telecast on the leading GEC at 9pm. In case you wish to watch the show online, you can do it by streaming the episode on VOOT Select. One needs to have a subcription for the OTT platform.

SHEHZADA RELEASE DATE

Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited film that also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala will hit the silver screens on February 10, 2023. All eyes are on the action drama film as Kartik's last few films, be it theatrical releases or OTT premieres, have worked well.

Kriti and Kartik's chemistry has already created ripples in Luka Chuppi and now, movie buffs are waiting for their on-screen romance in Shehzada.

