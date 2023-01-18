'They Are Just B*tching...': Bigg Boss 16 Fans Call Mandali ‘Boring’ After Abdu-Sajid’s Eviction

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Salman Khan’s reality show is four weeks away from its grand finale. Recently, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik walked out of the show and fans feel their mandali isn’t doing anything now.

One of the most successful seasons of Colors TV's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16 has been fetching great numbers ever since its premiere in October last year.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss is now in its last leg with only four weeks left for the much-awaited grand finale. After Sreejita De's eviction due to less votes, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik also walked out of the BB house due to some work commitments leaving the housemates surprised.

After their exit, only four mandali members have now left in the show - Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. However, in the last two episodes, they were seen not doing much and Bigg Boss 16 fans aren't too happy with it.

Shiv Thakare and his mandali has been one of the highlights of the current season so far. However, a section of social media users aren't happy with their inactiveness in the game and are now calling them 'boring'.

A Reddit user, taking a dig at the remaining mandali members, posted, "It is the Shalin, Tina, Priyanka, Archana, Shondariya show...They provide more entertainment than the Mandali."

Take a look at his post here:

Others agreed with the statement in the thread. Reacting to it, a Reddit user wrote, "With abdu leaving, the only way to for them to look as a cute and adorable gang is gone. Now they are just a b*tching gang."

Another social media user wrote, "So true, mandali is just a bunch of boring people who only b*tch about the while house and have zero personality traits that stand out."

A third comment read, "It is true.. Mandali members except Shiv are freeloaders in this show. Specially Sumbul (though a nice girl but clearly not for this show) and Stan (its obvious, so no explanation required). I really wish Priyanka win this show. Second choice would be Saundarya, though highly unlikely."

Here are the reactions:

In last night's (January 17) episode, even Bigg Boss called Shiv and Stan inside the confession room and advised them to buck up as they aren't doing much since last few days.

Do you agree with what Bigg Boss said? Share your views in the comments section below.

Keep watching this space for more updates!