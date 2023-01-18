'They Are Just B*tching...': Bigg Boss 16 Fans Call Mandali ‘Boring’ After Abdu-Sajid’s Eviction
Bigg Boss 16 Update: Salman Khan’s reality show is four weeks away from its grand finale. Recently, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik walked out of the show and fans feel their mandali isn’t doing anything now.
One
of
the
most
successful
seasons
of
Colors
TV's
controversial
reality
show,
Bigg
Boss
16
has
been
fetching
great
numbers
ever
since
its
premiere
in
October
last
year.
Hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
the
sixteenth
season
of
Bigg
Boss
is
now
in
its
last
leg
with
only
four
weeks
left
for
the
much-awaited
grand
finale.
After
Sreejita
De's
eviction
due
to
less
votes,
Sajid
Khan
and
Abdu
Rozik
also
walked
out
of
the
BB
house
due
to
some
work
commitments
leaving
the
housemates
surprised.
After
their
exit,
only
four
mandali
members
have
now
left
in
the
show
-
Shiv
Thakare,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
MC
Stan,
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan.
However,
in
the
last
two
episodes,
they
were
seen
not
doing
much
and
Bigg
Boss
16
fans
aren't
too
happy
with
it.
Shiv
Thakare
and
his
mandali
has
been
one
of
the
highlights
of
the
current
season
so
far.
However,
a
section
of
social
media
users
aren't
happy
with
their
inactiveness
in
the
game
and
are
now
calling
them
'boring'.
A
Reddit
user,
taking
a
dig
at
the
remaining
mandali
members,
posted,
"It
is
the
Shalin,
Tina,
Priyanka,
Archana,
Shondariya
show...They
provide
more
entertainment
than
the
Mandali."
Take
a
look
at
his
post
here:
Others
agreed
with
the
statement
in
the
thread.
Reacting
to
it,
a
Reddit
user
wrote,
"With
abdu
leaving,
the
only
way
to
for
them
to
look
as
a
cute
and
adorable
gang
is
gone.
Now
they
are
just
a
b*tching
gang."
Another
social
media
user
wrote,
"So
true,
mandali
is
just
a
bunch
of
boring
people
who
only
b*tch
about
the
while
house
and
have
zero
personality
traits
that
stand
out."
A
third
comment
read,
"It
is
true..
Mandali
members
except
Shiv
are
freeloaders
in
this
show.
Specially
Sumbul
(though
a
nice
girl
but
clearly
not
for
this
show)
and
Stan
(its
obvious,
so
no
explanation
required).
I
really
wish
Priyanka
win
this
show.
Second
choice
would
be
Saundarya,
though
highly
unlikely."