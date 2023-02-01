Bigg Boss 16 Fans Unhappy With Nimrit For Her '25 Lakh Le Liye' Dig At Priyanka Choudhary: Stop Obsession

Bigg Boss 16 Torture task: Ardent fans of the reality show expressed their displeasure after Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia took a dig at Priyanka Choudhary while performing the task. Here's what the netizens said on social media

Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task: Things have turned heated inside the BB 16 house as the makers have introduced a grueling task in the reality show. If you thought that the drama in the reality show was over, you're mistaken. Ahead of the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale, the housemates participated in a task to increase their prize money. The winning team will be able to earn Rs 50 lakh if one of their members wins the show.

BIGG BOSS 16: NETIZENS UNHAPPY WITH NIMRIT KAUR AHLUWALIA

It was team A- Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia versus team B- Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Choudhary. As expected, the task turned out to be interesting as team B left no stone unturned to win it.

While the episode is yet to air on Colors channel, Bigg Boss 16 fans have already expressed their displeasure with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia over her dig at Priyanka Choudhary. Wondering what happened and whay the netizens are upset with the Choti Sarrdarrni actress? Well, she has left a few viewers miffed after she took a dig at Priyanka while performing the Torture task.

BIGG BOSS 16: NIMRIT KAUR AHLUWALIA BECOMES FIRST CONTESTANT TO ENTER FINALE WEEK

As she is the current captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia emerged as the first contestant to make an entry in the finale week of the show. Yesterday, she was joined by Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who got saved from the nominations.