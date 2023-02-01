Bigg Boss 16 Fans Unhappy With Nimrit For Her '25 Lakh Le Liye' Dig At Priyanka Choudhary: Stop Obsession

Bigg
Boss
16
Torture
Task:
Things
have
turned
heated
inside
the
BB
16
house
as
the
makers
have
introduced
a
grueling
task
in
the
reality
show.
If
you
thought
that
the
drama
in
the
reality
show
was
over,
you're
mistaken.
Ahead
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
grand
finale,
the
housemates
participated
in
a
task
to
increase
their
prize
money.
The
winning
team
will
be
able
to
earn
Rs
50
lakh
if
one
of
their
members
wins
the
show.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
NETIZENS
UNHAPPY
WITH
NIMRIT
KAUR
AHLUWALIA
It
was
team
A-
Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
versus
team
B-
Shalin
Bhanot,
Archana
Gautam
and
Priyanka
Choudhary.
As
expected,
the
task
turned
out
to
be
interesting
as
team
B
left
no
stone
unturned
to
win
it.
While
the
episode
is
yet
to
air
on
Colors
channel,
Bigg
Boss
16
fans
have
already
expressed
their
displeasure
with
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
over
her
dig
at
Priyanka
Choudhary.
Wondering
what
happened
and
whay
the
netizens
are
upset
with
the
Choti
Sarrdarrni
actress?
Well,
she
has
left
a
few
viewers
miffed
after
she
took
a
dig
at
Priyanka
while
performing
the
Torture
task.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
NIMRIT
KAUR
AHLUWALIA
BECOMES
FIRST
CONTESTANT
TO
ENTER
FINALE
WEEK
As
she
is
the
current
captain
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
emerged
as
the
first
contestant
to
make
an
entry
in
the
finale
week
of
the
show.
Yesterday,
she
was
joined
by
Archana
Gautam,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
who
got
saved
from
the
nominations.