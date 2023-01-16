You Planned To Evict Ankit: Bigg Boss 16 Fans SLAM Nimrit As She Says Priyanka Is Happy With Sajid's Exit

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
After
weeks
of
being
saved
from
elimination,
Sajid
Khan
finally
walked
out
of
the
BB
16
on
Sunday
(January
15)
episode.
The
Bollywood
filmmaker
bid
a
teary
adieu
to
his
Bigg
Boss
16
co-contestants,
leaving
them
emotional.
After
Sajid
Khan
left
the
show,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
accused
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
of
being
happy
and
'faking
their
feelings' for
the
Housefull
director.
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
while
talking
to
Soundarya
Sharma,
claimed
that
Shalin
and
Priyanka
were
glad
after
Sajid
Khan's
exit
from
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
The
TV
diva
once
again
targeted
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
saying
that
the
actress
was
happy
to
know
that
the
filmmaker
will
no
longer
be
a
part
of
the
show.
However,
the
BB
16
fans
didn't
agree
with
the
actress
and
slammed
her
for
being
'jealous
and
insecure'.
They
said
that
Priyanka
wanted
to
sort
out
her
differences
with
Sajid
and
was
upset
with
his
exit
from
BB
16.
Nimrit
trended
on
Twitter
after
the
episode
aired
on
Colors
channel.
However,
it
was
for
all
the
wrong
reasons.
Fans
slammed
the
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actress,
reminding
her
that
she
is
also
planned
Ankit
Gupta's
eviction
along
with
Soundarya,
Archana
Gautam,
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer.
Bigg
Boss
16
Fans
Slam
Nimrit
For
Saying
Priyanka
Is
Happy
With
Sajid
Khan's
Exit
Netizens
reminded
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
that
she
was
the
one,
who
ganged
up
against
Ankit
Gupta
and
planning
his
elimination
before
the
nominations.
They
claimed
that
the
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actress
is
'obsessed
with
hating
Priyanka'.
"How
is
nimmo
saying
Priyanka
is
happy
and
faking
being
sad
that
Bajid
left?!
is
this
girl
okay?!
she
is
so
obsessed
with
hating
Priyanka,
Nimmo
u
are
the
one
who
planned
to
evict
Ankit
and
were
happy," one
user
wrote.
Nimmo
can
sort
out
her
differences
with
Shalin
and
Tina
but
when
#PriyankaChaharChoudhary
is
doing
to
the
same
with
Soundrya
she's
making
it
a
national
issue.
Pri
doesn't
say
a
word
about
her
but
Nimmo's
obsession
has
no
bounds.
As
Simi
said-
Jealous
and
Insecure,"
another
fan
tweeted.
Bigg
Boss
16
Ticket
To
Finale
Begins
The
makers
have
released
a
new
promo,
announcing
that
the
next
captain
will
get
an
opportunity
to
secure
a
place
in
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
emerge
as
the
first
finalist.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Guess
what?
Keeping
the
tradition
alive,
Bigg
Boss
allowed
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
to
become
the
new
captain.
However,
there
is
a
big
twist.
Nimrit
needs
to
keep
her
captaincy
safe
if
she
wishes
to
become
the
first
finalist
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination
While
Sajid
Khan
has
left
the
show,
it
remains
to
be
seen
which
contestants
will
get
evicted
this
week
after
Sreejita
De.
The
Uttaran
actress
was
nominated
along
with
MC
Stan,
Sumbul
Touqeer
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia.
As
she
received
the
least
number
of
votes,
the
Nazar
actress
got
evicted
from
Bigg
Boss
16
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
Do
you
think
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
went
overboard
with
her
allegations
against
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
considering
she
herself
planned
to
evict
Ankit
Gupta?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates.