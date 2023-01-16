You Planned To Evict Ankit: Bigg Boss 16 Fans SLAM Nimrit As She Says Priyanka Is Happy With Sajid's Exit

How is nimmo saying Priyanka is happy and faking being sad that Bajid left?! is this girl okay?! she is so obsessed with hating Priyanka, Nimmo u are the one who planned to evict Ankit and were happy!#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #priyankit #biggboss16



pic.twitter.com/yUtyuftEHd — n PARODY (PRlYANKAFCOFF) January 15, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 Fans Slam Nimrit For Saying Priyanka Is Happy With Sajid Khan's Exit

Netizens reminded Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia that she was the one, who ganged up against Ankit Gupta and planning his elimination before the nominations. They claimed that the Choti Sarrdaarni actress is 'obsessed with hating Priyanka'.

"How is nimmo saying Priyanka is happy and faking being sad that Bajid left?! is this girl okay?! she is so obsessed with hating Priyanka, Nimmo u are the one who planned to evict Ankit and were happy," one user wrote.

Nimmo can sort out her differences with Shalin and Tina but when #PriyankaChaharChoudhary is doing to the same with Soundrya she's making it a national issue. Pri doesn't say a word about her but Nimmo's obsession has no bounds. As Simi said- Jealous and Insecure," another fan tweeted.

Bigg Boss 16 Ticket To Finale Begins

The makers have released a new promo, announcing that the next captain will get an opportunity to secure a place in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 and emerge as the first finalist. Yes, you read that right!

Guess what? Keeping the tradition alive, Bigg Boss allowed Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to become the new captain. However, there is a big twist. Nimrit needs to keep her captaincy safe if she wishes to become the first finalist of Bigg Boss 16.

Bigg Boss 16 Elimination

While Sajid Khan has left the show, it remains to be seen which contestants will get evicted this week after Sreejita De. The Uttaran actress was nominated along with MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. As she received the least number of votes, the Nazar actress got evicted from Bigg Boss 16 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.