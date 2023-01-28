Bigg Boss 16: Fans Trend ‘Shame On Farah Khan’ & ‘Most Loved Contestant Priyanka’ As Host Calls Her Vamp

Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan will be seen bashing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta for making fun of Shalin Bhanot’s mental health. She’ll also call Priyanka a ‘vamp’ and ‘most-hated’ contestant of BB 16 along with T

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Due to his professional commitments, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan won't be seen hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar this time and Farah Khan has replaced him.

While she behaved nicely with the Bigg Boss 16 contestants in last night's (January 27) episode, the choreographer-turned-director will be seen bashing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta for making fun of Shalin Bhanot's mental health and bullying him in Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode.

As shown in the latest promos, Farah Khan can be seen calling Priyanka a 'vamp' and the 'most-hated' contestant of the controversial reality show along with Tina. Yes, you read that right!

However, the fans of the Udaariyaan actress aren't happy with these comments. As soon as the promo was out last night, her fans have been trending 'Shame on Farah Khan' and 'Most Loved Contestant Priyanka' on Twitter.

According to them, the makers shouldn't have called Farah to host the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as she is the sister of former contestant Sajid Khan and shares a personal opinion about every housemate. Social media users are accusing her of being biased towards Shiv Thakare and his mandali.

Reacting to Farah's comment, a Twitter user wrote, "#FarahKhan apne bhai ka badla laine aayi hai. Shes trying to put her down but #PriyankaChaharChoudhary is the bravest, strongest and independent player."

Another social media user tweeted, "SHAME ON FARAH KHAN. Mandli ke sardar ki bahen. Biggboss ka faida lekar personal grudges nikal rahe hai. She should talk about public view. Not her view. More power 2 #PriyankaChaharChoudhary . #PriyankaPaltan . MOST LOVED CONTESTANT PRIYANKA"

A third comment read, "Always biased towards their MANDALI including #BiggBoss16 .As a host FARAH KHAN was totally biased ,she was just putting her point of view & passing such derogatory remarks like most hated & bully gang are totally unacceptable."

