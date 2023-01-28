Bigg Boss 16: Fans Trend ‘Shame On Farah Khan’ & ‘Most Loved Contestant Priyanka’ As Host Calls Her Vamp
Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan will be seen bashing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta for making fun of Shalin Bhanot’s mental health. She’ll also call Priyanka a ‘vamp’ and ‘most-hated’ contestant of BB 16 along with T
Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
Due
to
his
professional
commitments,
Bollywood
superstar
Salman
Khan
won't
be
seen
hosting
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
this
time
and
Farah
Khan
has
replaced
him.
While
she
behaved
nicely
with
the
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
in
last
night's
(January
27)
episode,
the
choreographer-turned-director
will
be
seen
bashing
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Tina
Datta
for
making
fun
of
Shalin
Bhanot's
mental
health
and
bullying
him
in
Shanivaar
Ka
Vaar
episode.
As
shown
in
the
latest
promos,
Farah
Khan
can
be
seen
calling
Priyanka
a
'vamp'
and
the
'most-hated'
contestant
of
the
controversial
reality
show
along
with
Tina.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
However,
the
fans
of
the
Udaariyaan
actress
aren't
happy
with
these
comments.
As
soon
as
the
promo
was
out
last
night,
her
fans
have
been
trending
'Shame
on
Farah
Khan'
and
'Most
Loved
Contestant
Priyanka'
on
Twitter.
According
to
them,
the
makers
shouldn't
have
called
Farah
to
host
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode
as
she
is
the
sister
of
former
contestant
Sajid
Khan
and
shares
a
personal
opinion
about
every
housemate.
Social
media
users
are
accusing
her
of
being
biased
towards
Shiv
Thakare
and
his
mandali.
Reacting
to
Farah's
comment,
a
Twitter
user
wrote,
"#FarahKhan
apne
bhai
ka
badla
laine
aayi
hai.
Shes
trying
to
put
her
down
but
#PriyankaChaharChoudhary
is
the
bravest,
strongest
and
independent
player."
Another
social
media
user
tweeted,
"SHAME
ON
FARAH
KHAN.
Mandli
ke
sardar
ki
bahen.
Biggboss
ka
faida
lekar
personal
grudges
nikal
rahe
hai.
She
should
talk
about
public
view.
Not
her
view.
More
power
2
#PriyankaChaharChoudhary
.
#PriyankaPaltan
.
MOST
LOVED
CONTESTANT
PRIYANKA"
A
third
comment
read,
"Always
biased
towards
their
MANDALI
including
#BiggBoss16
.As
a
host
FARAH
KHAN
was
totally
biased
,she
was
just
putting
her
point
of
view
&
passing
such
derogatory
remarks
like
most
hated
&
bully
gang
are
totally
unacceptable."