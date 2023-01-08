Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Enters BB House To Support Sajid; Calls Priyanka as ‘BB Ghar Ki Deepika Padukone’

Bigg
Boss
16
is
set
for
another
dhamaka
this
week
as
it
will
be
witnessing
family
week
wherein
the
family
members
of
the
housemates
will
be
making
their
way
inside
the
house.
Amid
this,
ace
filmmaker
Farah
Khan
will
also
be
seen
entering
the
Bigg
Boss
house
to
support
her
brother
Sajid
Khan
in
the
game.
As
she
will
be
seen
rooting
for
Sajid
Khan,
Farah
will
be
all
praises
for
other
contestants
as
well
including
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Shalin
Bhanot,
etc.
Priyanka
Choudhary
Is
Deepika
Padukone
Of
BB
House
As
Farah
entered
the
house
to
support
Sajid
Khan,
she
was
seen
giving
honest
feedbacks
about
the
contestants.
Talking
about
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Farah
was
seen
praising
the
Udaariyan
actress
and
called
her
Bigg
Boss
Ghar
Ki
Deepika
Padukone.
Shalin
Bhanot
Is
BB
House’s
Shah
Rukh
Khan
On
the
other
hand,
Farah
was
all
praises
for
Shalin
Bhanot.
The
actor
has
been
winning
hearts
with
his
swag
on
the
show.
Interestingly,
Farah
compared
Shalin
to
King
Khan
and
called
him
the
Shah
Rukh
Khan
of
the
house.
Farah
Khan
Special
Advice
For
Sumbul
Touqeer
Regarding
Sajid
Khan
Furthermore,
Farah
also
gave
a
special
advice
to
Sumbul
Touqeer
regarding
Sajid
Khan.
We
all
know
how
Sajid
teases
Sumbul
and
often
pulls
her
leg
on
the
show.
To
this,
Farah
stated
that
Sajid
irritates
all
his
sisters
the
same
way
he
troubles
her
Archana
Gautam
Is
Teekhi
Mirchi
On
the
other
hand,
Farah
also
spoke
about
Archana
Gautam
who
is
often
on
Salman
Khan's
radar
for
her
offensive
choice
of
words
on
the
show.
Talking
about
Archana,
Farah
called
her
the
'teekhi
mirchi'.
Farah’s
Special
Gift
For
Abdu
Farah
was
all
praises
for
Shiv
Thakare,
Abdu
Rozik
and
MC
Stan
as
well.
To
note,
the
trio
shares
a
great
bond
with
Sajid
Khan.
Talking
about
Shiv,
Abdu
and
Stan,
Farah
stated
that
she
has
found
three
brothers
in
them.
She
also
bought
a
special
gift
for
Abdu
which
included
Veg
Pulao,
Khatta
Aloo,
Yakhni
Pulao
&
Burger.
Besides,
Farah
has
also
invited
everyone
at
her
place
post
the
grand
finale
for
a
party.