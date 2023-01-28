Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Turns Off Instagram Comments As Fans Slam Her For Calling Priyanka Choudhary 'Vamp'
Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan, who entered the BB 16 house as special host, turned off her Instagram comments after the fans slammed her for claling Priyanka Choudhary a 'vamp' and 'most hated contestant'.
Netizens
seemed
to
be
miffed
with
Farah
Khan
for
her
remark
as
they
trended
'Shame
on
Farah
Khan'
on
Twitter
after
the
promo
went
viral.
The
words
'Most
Positive
Contestant
Priyanka'
also
found
a
spot
in
the
list
of
top
trends
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
fans
also
accused
Farah
Khan
of
'justifying
Sajid
Khan's
bullying
Sumbul
Touqeer'
when
she
came
during
the
Family
Week
earlier
this
month.
Farah
Khan
Turns
Off
Instagram
Comments
Farah
Khan
turned
off
the
Instagram
comments
after
she
received
flak
for
her
comments
in
the
show.
We
condemn
trolling
and
believe
that
one
must
offer
constructive
criticism
but
trolling
some
endlessly
is
not
justified.
One
can
notice
that
the
Main
Hoon
Na
director
has
deactivated
the
comments
for
her
recent
Instagram
post
that
she
shared
on
Friday
(January
27).
Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination
On
a
related
note,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
is
nominated
this
week
for
eviction.
The
Udaariyaan
star
is
in
the
danger
zone
along
with
Shalin
Bhanot,
Shiv
Thakare
and
Tina
Datta.
All
eyes
are
on
the
upcoming
as
fans
are
keen
to
know
which
celebrity
will
get
eliminated
from
the
show
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
Last
week,
Soundarya
Sharma
had
to
bid
adieu
to
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
as
the
housemates
voted
against
her.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
On
a
related
note,
Farah
Khan
replaced
Salman
Khan
as
a
host
for
this
week's
episode
as
the
Bollywood
superstar
was
unable
to
shoot
because
of
other
work
commitments.
It
is
being
said
that
Karan
Johar
might
host
next
week's
episodes
while
the
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan
actor
will
return
on
the
grand
finale,
which
will
be
conducted
on
February
12,
2023.
Speculations
are
rife
that
there
will
be
a
mid-week
eviction
during
the
finale
week.
The
channel
and
the
production
house
have
not
confirmed
the
rumours.
Was
Farah
Khan
at
fault
for
saying
that
Priyanka
has
become
the
'most
hated
contestant
of
Bigg
Boss
16'.
