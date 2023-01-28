Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Turns Off Instagram Comments As Fans Slam Her For Calling Priyanka Choudhary 'Vamp'

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan, who entered the BB 16 house as special host, turned off her Instagram comments after the fans slammed her for claling Priyanka Choudhary a 'vamp' and 'most hated contestant'.

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan has been trending on Twitter ever since the makers of Salman Khan's reality show shared a new promo where she can be seen schooling Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta for 'bullying' Shalin Bhanot. While fans have clarified that they have no issues with Farah correcting the two actresses, they are miffed with the usage of the word 'vamp'.

BIGG BOSS 16: PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY FANS UNHAPPY WITH FARAH KHAN

Farah Khan, while talking to Priyanka Choudhary, reminded her that she was wrong in taking digs at Shalin Bhanot as he was going through a 'nightmare'. The director-choreographer said that Priyanka entered the Bigg Boss 16 house as a heroine, but she has now turned into a 'vamp'.

Farah also said that Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary have become the two most hated contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Her remark didn't go down well with social media users, who slammed her.

i wishhh kbhi in remarks pr v discussion hota but jb bb khud mandali ka member h we can’t expect anything ..sad but truth 🥺



SHAME ON FARAH KHAN



MOST LOVED CONTESTANT PRIYANKA#PriyankaChaharChoudhary pic.twitter.com/DrS6xsoTQN — ᴀᴍᴏʟɪ♔ (AmoliHuYrr) January 27, 2023 Shame On Farah Khan Trends On Twitter Netizens seemed to be miffed with Farah Khan for her remark as they trended 'Shame on Farah Khan' on Twitter after the promo went viral. The words 'Most Positive Contestant Priyanka' also found a spot in the list of top trends on the micro-blogging site. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fans also accused Farah Khan of 'justifying Sajid Khan's bullying Sumbul Touqeer' when she came during the Family Week earlier this month. Farah Khan Turns Off Instagram Comments Farah Khan turned off the Instagram comments after she received flak for her comments in the show. We condemn trolling and believe that one must offer constructive criticism but trolling some endlessly is not justified. One can notice that the Main Hoon Na director has deactivated the comments for her recent Instagram post that she shared on Friday (January 27). Bigg Boss 16 Elimination On a related note, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is nominated this week for eviction. The Udaariyaan star is in the danger zone along with Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare and Tina Datta. All eyes are on the upcoming as fans are keen to know which celebrity will get eliminated from the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Last week, Soundarya Sharma had to bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 16 house as the housemates voted against her.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

On a related note, Farah Khan replaced Salman Khan as a host for this week's episode as the Bollywood superstar was unable to shoot because of other work commitments. It is being said that Karan Johar might host next week's episodes while the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor will return on the grand finale, which will be conducted on February 12, 2023.

Speculations are rife that there will be a mid-week eviction during the finale week. The channel and the production house have not confirmed the rumours.

Was Farah Khan at fault for saying that Priyanka has become the 'most hated contestant of Bigg Boss 16'. Drop a tweet and share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.

Watch this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.