Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta Reveals His Valentine's Day 2023 Plans: Priyanka Choudhary Will Be In...
Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta, who is currently busy shooting for Junooniyatt in Chandigarh, spoke about his Valentine's Day 2023 plans. The Udaariyaan actor also talked about Priyanka Choudhary in a new interview.
Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Ankit
Gupta
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
hogged
all
the
limelight
when
they
were
together
in
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
Ankit
Gupta's
eviction
from
Bigg
Boss
16
became
the
talk
of
the
town
as
the
fans
believed
that
he
was
eliminated
in
an
unfair
manner
and
deserved
a
second
chance.
While
Priyanka
broke
down
into
tears
after
her
co-star
got
evicted
from
the
show,
millions
of
fans
also
expressed
their
displeasure
over
his
exit
from
the
BB
16
house.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
ANKIT
GUPTA'S
VALENTINE'S
DAY
PLANS
From
visiting
Viacom
18
office
to
running
a
social
media
campaign,
the
viewers
left
no
stone
unturned
to
bring
Ankit
Gupta
back
as
a
wildcard
contestant.
Although
the
makers
didn't
oblige
to
the
request,
they
offered
the
actor
another
show
considering
his
acting
prowess
and
popularity.
Ankit
Gupta,
who
is
currently
busy
shooting
in
Chandigarh,
spilled
the
beans
on
his
Valentine's
Day
2023
in
a
new
interview.
The
TV
heartthrob
said
that
he
will
miss
his
friend
Priyanka
Choudhary
during
the
celebrations
as
she
will
be
stationed
in
Mumbai
during
Valentine's
Day.
When
Raj
Baddhan
asked
the
Udaariyaan
star
about
his
'khaas'
(special)
plans
for
Valentine's
Day
2023,
he
gave
an
interesting
reply.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session.
BIGG
BOSS
16
WEEKEND
KA
VAAR
Last
week,
Farahn
Khan
hosted
the
weekend
episode
and
this
week
will
be
no
different
as
Karan
Johar
will
be
seen
replacing
Salman
Khan.
Viewers
will
be
able
to
see
their
favourite
bhaijaan
back
on
the
sets
during
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
finale
episode
will
air
on
Colors
channel
on
February
12,
2023.
The
makers
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
make
the
finale
a
blockbuster
affair.
Speculations
are
rife
that
there
will
be
a
mid-week
eviction
during
the
finale
week.
Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 15:47 [IST]