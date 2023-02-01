Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta Reveals His Valentine's Day 2023 Plans: Priyanka Choudhary Will Be In...

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta, who is currently busy shooting for Junooniyatt in Chandigarh, spoke about his Valentine's Day 2023 plans. The Udaariyaan actor also talked about Priyanka Choudhary in a new interview.

Bigg Boss 16 update: Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary hogged all the limelight when they were together in Salman Khan's reality show. Ankit Gupta's eviction from Bigg Boss 16 became the talk of the town as the fans believed that he was eliminated in an unfair manner and deserved a second chance. While Priyanka broke down into tears after her co-star got evicted from the show, millions of fans also expressed their displeasure over his exit from the BB 16 house.

BIGG BOSS 16: ANKIT GUPTA'S VALENTINE'S DAY PLANS

From visiting Viacom 18 office to running a social media campaign, the viewers left no stone unturned to bring Ankit Gupta back as a wildcard contestant. Although the makers didn't oblige to the request, they offered the actor another show considering his acting prowess and popularity.

Ankit Gupta, who is currently busy shooting in Chandigarh, spilled the beans on his Valentine's Day 2023 in a new interview. The TV heartthrob said that he will miss his friend Priyanka Choudhary during the celebrations as she will be stationed in Mumbai during Valentine's Day.

When Raj Baddhan asked the Udaariyaan star about his 'khaas' (special) plans for Valentine's Day 2023, he gave an interesting reply. Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.

BIGG BOSS 16 WEEKEND KA VAAR

Last week, Farahn Khan hosted the weekend episode and this week will be no different as Karan Johar will be seen replacing Salman Khan. Viewers will be able to see their favourite bhaijaan back on the sets during the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16.

The finale episode will air on Colors channel on February 12, 2023. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the finale a blockbuster affair. Speculations are rife that there will be a mid-week eviction during the finale week.

