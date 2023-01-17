Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant To Enter As Wildcard Before Grand Finale? Here's The TRUTH

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Salman
Khan's
popular
reality
show
has
managed
to
keep
the
viewers
hooked
on
to
their
television
sets,
all
thanks
to
the
drama-packed
episodes.
At
a
time
when
non-fiction
shows
have
failed
to
resonate
well
with
the
fans,
Bigg
Boss
16
has
emerged
as
a
massive
success.
Keeping
in
mind
the
success
of
the
new
season,
the
makers
extended
the
season
for
four
weeks.
While
the
contestants
are
busy
locking
horns
with
each
other,
gossip
mills
are
churning
out
stories
about
a
new
wildcard
entry
in
the
show.
Speculations
were
rife
that
a
popular
former
contestant
might
be
seen
as
a
wildcard
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
Before
you
jump
to
any
conclusion
and
start
believing
the
rumours,
we
have
to
stop
you
right
there.
The
ex-contestant
has
already
squashed
the
conjecture
about
his
entry
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
We
are
talking
about
Rajiv
Adatia.
RAJIV
ADATIA
ENTERING
BIGG
BOSS
16
HOUSE?
HERE'S
THE
TRUTH
The
Bigg
Boss
15
contestant,
who
was
seen
as
a
wildcard
in
the
last
season,
put
an
end
to
the
speculations
about
his
entry
in
BB
16.
He
refuted
the
rumours,
stating
that
he
is
neither
entering
the
show
as
a
wildcard
contestant
or
as
someone's
proxy.